Keepers of Golden Dreams is joining London Book Fair 2022

Remembering Past Unravels Journey To The Secrets of The Future In A New Book

“The title for my book, Keepers of Golden Dreamers, came to me in a dream. I had been pondering over what to name for quite some time and couldn’t think of anything appropriate.”
— Theresa Philips Sirawsky

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remembering the past is the central theme of Theresa Philips Sirawsky’s newly launched book entitled Keeper of Golden Dreams. In her book, it consists of 17 chapters, and she shares the account of events that her grandmother and her parents have experienced in their past village life in Slovakia. Every leaf sets a frigid atmosphere, sensed with a calm and serene narration in every chapter— an approach of an exquisite writer chronologically revealing no less.

The book begins with the slow, pure, and melodic bong of St. Katherine’s village church bell when it strikes at the moment of twelve o’clock noon. Noon was the time of the Angelus — as villagers showed their devout practice and intensely devoted to their faith. The village of Dravce, Province of Austria was nestled in the lush rolling, green hills of Austria-Hungary, home of hardworkingand fun-loving villagers. “The title for my book, Keepers of Golden Dreamers, came to me in a dream. I had been pondering over what to name for quite some time and couldn’t think of anything appropriate. Then one morning, I woke up with a start, and there it was, ablaze in my mind,” said author Theresa Philips-Sirawsky.

“Great book! Very well written and informative.”
— Virginia A. Swist, Amazon Customer Review.

“Great book!! Hope there is more after this one!”
— Natalie Wargo, Amazon Customer Review.

Keeper of Golden Dreams
Written by: Theresa Philips Sirawsky
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

