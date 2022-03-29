Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,656 in the last 365 days.

Citizen's Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People (New Edition)

Author Enlightens Us to the Current Situation of American Citizens and its Government and Propose Some Solutions and Guidelines

If we were to truly embrace this land as our land, wouldn’t it be a place where everyone has a voice, where each of us has a part to play?”
— Frank Oliver Salt

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Frank Oliver Salt has published his book titled Citizen’s Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People. It talks about the United States that was established and liberated for the Free People. A constitution that assures its success, its people is in danger of losing its vision and its heritage. Both the government and people are sensing this danger, but both are conflicting with internal and external conflicts that seem to be paralyzing them.

The purpose of this book is to describe and provide incentives and structure for the people to overcome their lethargy, find enjoyment in solving current social and domestic problems, and enhance the prosperity and safety of the people. The people could also access ways to present their plans of government, recharge the strength of democracy, and demand controls on government waste and overreach.

This book analyzes some of these situations and establishes a system to enable and challenge the people to solve some of the serious problems in their homeland. There are great opportunities for them to prove themselves as citizens of this country. Frank Oliver Salt was born in 1928 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He was married to Virginia Lee Salt in 1952. He earned a degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Walla Walla College in 1953. He worked as a bank clerk, a medical soldier, and in the medical industry as an assistant administrator and Administrator CEO for almost 17 years. Salt was a Hospital Commissioner for 12 years. He established his firm named Salt’s Business and Tax Service Inc.

Citizen’s Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People
Written by: Frank Oliver Salt
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Citizen's Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People (New Edition)

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.