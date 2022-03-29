Citizen's Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People (New Edition)

Author Enlightens Us to the Current Situation of American Citizens and its Government and Propose Some Solutions and Guidelines

If we were to truly embrace this land as our land, wouldn’t it be a place where everyone has a voice, where each of us has a part to play?” — Frank Oliver Salt

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Frank Oliver Salt has published his book titled Citizen’s Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People. It talks about the United States that was established and liberated for the Free People. A constitution that assures its success, its people is in danger of losing its vision and its heritage. Both the government and people are sensing this danger, but both are conflicting with internal and external conflicts that seem to be paralyzing them.

The purpose of this book is to describe and provide incentives and structure for the people to overcome their lethargy, find enjoyment in solving current social and domestic problems, and enhance the prosperity and safety of the people. The people could also access ways to present their plans of government, recharge the strength of democracy, and demand controls on government waste and overreach.

This book analyzes some of these situations and establishes a system to enable and challenge the people to solve some of the serious problems in their homeland. There are great opportunities for them to prove themselves as citizens of this country. Frank Oliver Salt was born in 1928 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He was married to Virginia Lee Salt in 1952. He earned a degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Walla Walla College in 1953. He worked as a bank clerk, a medical soldier, and in the medical industry as an assistant administrator and Administrator CEO for almost 17 years. Salt was a Hospital Commissioner for 12 years. He established his firm named Salt’s Business and Tax Service Inc.

