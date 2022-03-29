IS THE UNITED STATES FOLLOWING THE PERFECT CAKE RECIPE?

Just like baking a cake, if you do everything right, it rises and tastes great. However, if you do not follow the recipe, it does not work.” — The Key

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Half-breed born in Indian Territory, James Key, takes the world by storm with his book, The Destruction of the United States, where he spills the tea on what destroys the United States. The Destruction of the United States is a paper that documents some of the godly principles that set this country up and made it great. Principles that were used and worked according to the laws that man has not made. In this book, James compared the astray of Americans from its principles to the process of baking a cake. Like baking a cake, if you do everything right, it rises and tastes great. However, if you do not follow the recipe and do not let the dough rise, it does not work. Just as this country has departed from these godly principles, our society is being destroyed.

The Destruction of the United States author, James Key, is a half-breed born in “No man’s Land” Indian Territory. He is half from Texas and half from Oklahoma, both with Chickamuaga ancestors and has seen the war between the haves and haves-not in Europe. He is the fourth child out of 5 children, whose siblings were of various high

positions in the society. James was raised as a white man before school and spent a lot of time at Chickasaw lady’s feet after. He was left for dead twice, the 1st time he probably deserved, and was mistaken as somebody else the 2nd time.

The Destruction of the United States

Written by: The Key

