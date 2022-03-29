Boldly Find Your Gift: Set An Amazing New Path!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Derek N. Corner will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled, Create Your Destiny: Making Your Dreams and Goals a Reality Now! The book is about self-reflection and aspirations. It uses his journeys to inspire readers, for his rough life, the highs and lows he experienced, in all of it he maintained optimism, learning, and acquired wisdom. It will be used as a teaching tool in your life, on a personal or professional level to accommodate the perks of life and goals.

“I’ve watched Mr. Corner work on this book for the last few years. He has put his absolute best effort into making an inspiring book for anyone to read. This book instills the morals he has preached during his life. From making it through hardships to surpassing his own goals, I highly recommend this as a read. Congratulations Mr. Corner, I'm very proud of you!” — Amazon Customer Review.

Derek N. Corner and other family members were active in their community arts district and other places. Corner enjoys reading and working with hands (home improvements, gardening, carpentry, and fixing things). He also loves learning about history, old architecture, and ancient civilizations and their advancements.

Create Your Destiny: Making Your Dreams and Goals a Reality Now!

Written by: Derek N. Corner

