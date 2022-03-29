Submit Release
I-94/I-69 interchange work begins Monday in Calhoun County

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

MARSHALL, Mich. - As part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, work will begin Monday on the I-94/I-69 interchange with the building of temporary crossovers.

County: Calhoun

Highway: I-94

Closest city: Marshall

Start date: Monday, April 4, 2022

Estimated end date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Expect one lane closed in each direction on I-94 at I-69. Drivers are advised to see alternate routes. 

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

