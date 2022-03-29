Tragic and Intense Spy Action! Emerging Debut As Best Thriller!

“Detective Chief Inspector Cransford Garvin couldn’t believe he’d gotten himself into such a mess. He didn’t do crime call-ins anymore. He was too senior. Too close to retirement.”—” — Lucy Kirk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lucy Kirk will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled, The Poison Factory: A Spy Novel. A jumped-packed action novel brings us to a CIA agent, Decktora Raines, who received an urgent message from London. A Russian spy she once handled insists the



Kremlin is out to kill him. Arriving in London, she learns that another Russian defector has been murder. The only clues—claw marks and an unidentified white powder. Mysterious cases and incidents have been popping out of the city, and she is out there to face it.

“A terrific spy story read with a compelling female protagonist! I loved the twists and turns in Lucy Kirk's book "The Poison Factory" - as well as making the espionage aspects realistic but still exciting. Despite their continuous denials, we know the Russians deploy poisons to kill or threaten the Kremlin's enemies. Lucy has used that truth to craft a very readable and enjoyable spy thriller.”— Valerie Plame

“The Poison Factory is sure to appeal to anyone afflicted with Cold War nostalgia or those suspicious of Russia’s current global maneuvering or both. Dektora herself notes the continuity: “The Russians would get back to their old tricks, Cold War over or not.” Given her CIA career, Kirk effectively incorporates CIA terms, tactics, and relevant global news.”— Amazon Customer Review.

The Poison Factory: A Spy Novel

Written by: Lucy Kirk

Kindle |

Paperback |

