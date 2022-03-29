Author Emphasizes The Value of Respect to all Criminal Justice Workers, Military, and First Responders

Respect: It's Not Enough! By: Arthur H. Mooneyhan

You will view the inner structure of the prison system and the inmate population, along with the mental program that governs inmate behavior.” — Arthur Mooneyhan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Arthur H. Mooneyhan published his book titled Respect: It’s Not Enough!

The book is about the author’s experiences working in the prison system. He shares real stories from the streets and inside the prison walls that emphasize the value of respect. It also examines the relationships in our lives that cultivate, nurture, and help us develop lives out of respect. By engaging in self-reflection you'll discover why true feelings of trust, safety, and well-being are so important, and why having the providence of God in one's life is absolutely critical, to strive and survive in a criminal justice career or any other stress filled occupation.

In the book, you’ll get an insider’s view of the prison system and the inmate population, along with the mental health programs that govern inmate behavior. He further offers effective coping methods to combat traumatic illness, often associated with stress-filled careers like criminal justice, the military, and being a first responder. You’ll learn newfound respect for the men and women who serve and protect our streets, neighborhoods, highways, byways, and the world abroad, preserving and protecting our freedom.

“An up-close and personal peek at prison life and how it affects the brave people who work there. I learned a lot about the daily life of the prisoners and the guards that put their lives on the line every day. By using his personal experiences, Mooneyhan draws the reader in to explore topics such as mental health, PTSD, building trust by forming relationships, and the importance of having faith. Easy to read and relatable book that I highly recommend!” — Jacquelyn Mull, Amazon Customer Review.

Arthur H. Mooneyhan spent thirty years working in the prison system in a custody position, including twenty-five years as a correctional sergeant. An ordained pastor and evangelist, he serves the church in numerous capacities, both locally and internationally. He earned both of his Biblical Studies degrees at Calvary Christian International Bible College. Arthur is married to his wife for more than thirty-seven years. Together they have three grown children and two grandchildren.

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.