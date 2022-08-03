Montgomery County Home & Outdoor Living Fall Show August 20th - 21st 2022
At The Lone Star Convention & Expo Center in Conroe TexasCONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us at the Montgomery County Home & Outdoor Living Show August 20th - 21st 2022.
Our show helps one find the right professionals for any type of DIY or home improvement project one may have. Create a dream home with our home improvement professionals. The show will feature over 100 home professional vendors from landscape, lighting, flooring, exterior & interior renovations, home goods, and so much more. We can't wait to see you: Buy tickets online before August 19th and save $2.
Date and Time: August 20th - 21st 2022
Location: The Lone Star Convention & Expo Center | 9055 Airport Road, Conroe, TX 77303
Teacher's Appreciation - Half-off admission at the door. This year we will be celebrating teachers with half-off admission at the door! Valid for Saturday & Sunday.
Frontline Sunday - All active Military personnel, Veterans, Fire, Police, and First responders receive a free admission at the door. Valid for Sunday only.
If you live in The Woodlands, Conroe, Spring, Magnolia, Montgomery, Willis, Huntsville, or on Lake Conroe, then you are not going to want to miss this one of a kind event.
For more information, visit: https://texwoodshows.com/live-shows/montgomery-show/
Tickets $8 online until August 19th: CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS
To find more information about Texwood Shows and how to become a vendor visit: https://texwoodshows.com/
About Texwood Shows:
Texwood Shows was started over 15 years ago in the greater Houston area with one simple goal in mind. To have live events where homeowners could meet companies about renovation projects. Instead of tracking builders one by one, customers could find them all in one place. We started with the Spring Home and Garden Show in The Woodlands in 2003. Since then we have only grown to expand our live events to:
Lake Houston
Cy-Fair
Montgomery County
And more
Bolstered by 35 years of experience in marketing and advertising, Tony Wood, President of Texwood Shows, Inc. has built this event company from the ground up, working hand in hand with both customers and vendors. Trust is the foundation of Texwood Shows, Inc. With each event, Wood, and staff work hard to earn the trust of business partners, vendors, and show attendees. Establishing and maintaining this trust is what has made Texwood Shows, Inc. a success.
Find a trusted Houston expert on our website: https://texwoodshows.com/find-an-expert/
Colton Rucker
The Dock Line
+1 844-548-0955
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter