“She smiled fondly at her husband. His once fair hair was now almost gray, and there were fewer curls around his temple nowadays, though his eyes remained the bewitching” — Ann Covell

LON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ann Covell will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled, The Other Angel. A dramatic, provoking novel of how these four firm friends from different backgrounds, each with their aspirations and values, evolve in the story. It is an absorbing story that will entice

readers as they get to know the characters, whose journey crossed before the Civil War breaks them apart. Their friendship reunites during the Gettysburg Battle.

The story is filled with exciting scenarios of twists, fights and war, and other genres that will unfold an emotional conclusion that will aspire to their empathy. “The four main characters in this book, as well as those added along the way, were fascinating to watch as they first lived their pre-war lives and then became a part of the struggle of that era. As a nurse, I especially appreciated the author’s attention to detail when discussing medicine and nursing aspects at that time. I’ll admit, I’m a

sucker for a book that discusses Ignaz Semmelweis, as he and his story are particular favorites of mine. While this author has done a better job than most in depicting these, at that time, practitioners would not have done as suggested in the book.” — Amazon Customer Review.

An author of several published books like Remembering the Ladies, and others, Ann Covell is a British citizen and lives in England’s glorious Southwest. Covell had a long

career with the health service research section, and also served as a Justice of the Peace in England.

