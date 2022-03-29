Conduct Board Announces April Disciplinary Hearings

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced four April disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings – unless otherwise noted – begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Case No. 2021-026 Respondent’s counsel: None Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

April 12 Disciplinary Counsel v. Donald Bryan Ferfolia Jr. Case No. 2021-028 Respondent’s counsel: None Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

April 14 Disciplinary Counsel v. Ronald Clement Swencki Case No. 2021-029 Respondent’s counsel: Richard C. Alkire, Cleveland Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

April 25 Disciplinary Counsel v. Lisa Marie Wells Case No. 2021-035 Respondent’s counsel: George D. Jonson and Lisa M. Zaring, Cincinnati Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus