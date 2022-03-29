Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,650 in the last 365 days.

The Moose and the Goose at Nottingham Square: Vol. 1

Do Not Judge a Book by its Cover! Acceptance and Love for Everyone in Different Aspects

“The story begins at the square so neat where people would go just to talk and meet. Because on that square there was a gray goose his name was Maury and he loved the brown moose.”—”
— Carol Ann Stevenson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carol Ann Stevenson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled, The Moose and the Goose at Nottingham Square: Vol. 1. It is a delightful and humorous story that highlights how a small town finds itself shocked when a moose and goose get off the bus at Nottingham Square. They shall find the meaning of acceptance and love, not to judge others by size or color.

“This is so cute and I love the pictures. I can’t wait for the other books. Not just for children.” —Amazon Customer Review.

Carol Ann Stevenson lives in the beautiful city of Nottingham of England, being surrounded by her children and other family members. She is a witty, intelligent story writer that tells her stories by the fire at night on her waterfront cottage home. The children are amazed and captivated while hearing and eating s’mores. Mrs. Stevenson, who was a talented visionary, wrote this humorous book for all ages, for all to enjoy.

The Moose and the Goose at Nottingham Square: Vol. I
Written by: Carol Ann Stevenson
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Moose and the Goose at Nottingham Square: Vol. 1

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.