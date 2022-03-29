Do Not Judge a Book by its Cover! Acceptance and Love for Everyone in Different Aspects

“The story begins at the square so neat where people would go just to talk and meet. Because on that square there was a gray goose his name was Maury and he loved the brown moose.”—” — Carol Ann Stevenson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carol Ann Stevenson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled, The Moose and the Goose at Nottingham Square: Vol. 1. It is a delightful and humorous story that highlights how a small town finds itself shocked when a moose and goose get off the bus at Nottingham Square. They shall find the meaning of acceptance and love, not to judge others by size or color.

“This is so cute and I love the pictures. I can’t wait for the other books. Not just for children.” —Amazon Customer Review.

Carol Ann Stevenson lives in the beautiful city of Nottingham of England, being surrounded by her children and other family members. She is a witty, intelligent story writer that tells her stories by the fire at night on her waterfront cottage home. The children are amazed and captivated while hearing and eating s’mores. Mrs. Stevenson, who was a talented visionary, wrote this humorous book for all ages, for all to enjoy.

The Moose and the Goose at Nottingham Square: Vol. I

Written by: Carol Ann Stevenson

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.