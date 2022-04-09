Stock Up And Save With Equator’s Convertible, Upright Freezer-Refrigerator

Upright Freezer-Refrigerator

The new Conserv Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator easily converts from refrigerator to freezer when consumers need to stock up on essential items.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, the leading innovator of space-saving and energy-efficient appliances, announced the release of the stainless Conserv Convertible Upright Freezer-Refrigerator, FR 1400SS N. Designed to adapt to fluctuating supply chain issues, unpredictable world events, and the need for consumers to stock up on essentials, this freestanding unit can switch between a refrigerator or a freezer with just a few taps from the digital door display panel.

Measuring at 68 x 28 x 28 inches (HxWxD), this fridge-freezer has a capacity of 14 cubic feet with four tempered glass shelves and four plastic door shelves for optimal organization and storage. When food needs to be frozen fast, a tap of the Fast Freeze Mode plummets temperatures within a matter of minutes, maximizing food storage. And when it’s time to switch back to refrigerator mode, the complete frost-free feature eliminates the need for messy or inconvenient scraping.

The Convserv Convertible Upright Freezer-Refrigerator is also rich in design features so it can easily fit into anyone’s style or space. Equipped with adjustable feet, the unit can easily adapt to tricky, uneven floors. The stainless finish, external aluminum grip handle, and eco-friendly LED lights also add a sleek and sophisticated essence that aligns with classic and trending designs. Plus, the quiet 45-decibel compressor means no disturbances in any size space.

This convertible freeze-refrigerator is also equipped with food-saving alarms, such as the door ajar alarm that alerts when the door has been open for more than three minutes, and the high temperature alarm, warning when food is in danger due to major temperature fluctuations. Backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty, it is available for $1,799 on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others and on the Equator Advanced Appliances website.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.