Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,609 in the last 365 days.

Representative Sam Harless of Spring was appointed today to serve as Chairman of the House Select Committee on Health Care Reform

member image

Representative Sam Harless of Spring was appointed today to serve as Chairman of the House Select Committee on Health Care Reform  print page

by: Rep. Harless, Sam
03/10/2022

District 126 State Representative Sam Harless of Spring was appointed today to serve as Chairman of the House Select Committee on Health Care Reform by Speaker of the House, Dade Phelan. This interim study is an important measure to look at how health care delivery and medication can be made more effective and affordable for Texans. The committee is charged with delivering a report before the start of the next legislative session.

The committee will take input from the full spectrum of the state’s healthcare industry in a review the issues that affect the cost and impact the delivery of individual healthcare and prescription drugs in Texas. The committee charge also includes a review of the transparency of health care costs and the availability of consumer information. They will also look at strategies implemented in other states or organizations in search of best practices to improve access and affordability as well as increase general access to healthcare in this state.

Also among the committee’s charges is an examination of the impact that delaying healthcare has on the state’s medical delivery system and improving access to preventative and primary health care and immunizations for children and adults in Texas. The committee will also make recommendations for administrative or legislative actions, as needed. Representative Harless is excited for the opportunity to take input from across the medical, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industry in this state and help provide input and find improvements for all Texans.

Also on the committte are: Toni Rose, Vice-Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen John Bucy Giovanni Capriglione James Frank R. D. "Bobby" Guerra Stephanie Klick John Lujan Dr. Tom Oliverson Armando Walle

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.402

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0496

(512) 463-1507 Fax

6630 Cypresswood Dr., Suite 150

Spring, Texas 77379

(281) 251-0194

You just read:

Representative Sam Harless of Spring was appointed today to serve as Chairman of the House Select Committee on Health Care Reform

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.