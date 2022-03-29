Representative Sam Harless of Spring was appointed today to serve as Chairman of the House Select Committee on Health Care Reform

by: Rep. Harless, Sam

03/10/2022

District 126 State Representative Sam Harless of Spring was appointed today to serve as Chairman of the House Select Committee on Health Care Reform by Speaker of the House, Dade Phelan. This interim study is an important measure to look at how health care delivery and medication can be made more effective and affordable for Texans. The committee is charged with delivering a report before the start of the next legislative session.

The committee will take input from the full spectrum of the state’s healthcare industry in a review the issues that affect the cost and impact the delivery of individual healthcare and prescription drugs in Texas. The committee charge also includes a review of the transparency of health care costs and the availability of consumer information. They will also look at strategies implemented in other states or organizations in search of best practices to improve access and affordability as well as increase general access to healthcare in this state.

Also among the committee’s charges is an examination of the impact that delaying healthcare has on the state’s medical delivery system and improving access to preventative and primary health care and immunizations for children and adults in Texas. The committee will also make recommendations for administrative or legislative actions, as needed. Representative Harless is excited for the opportunity to take input from across the medical, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industry in this state and help provide input and find improvements for all Texans.

Also on the committte are: Toni Rose, Vice-Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen John Bucy Giovanni Capriglione James Frank R. D. "Bobby" Guerra Stephanie Klick John Lujan Dr. Tom Oliverson Armando Walle

