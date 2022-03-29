Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s KCPD Funding Bill Heard in House Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, to increase funding for the Kansas City Police Department moved one step closer to becoming law as the House of Representatives Public Safety Committee took testimony on the two bills that make up the proposal. Senate Bill 678 increases the minimum budget threshold for the KCPD for the first time since the 1950s, while Senate Joint Resolution 38 puts a related question before voters.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, right, listens as Kansas City Police Department Chief Rick Smith testifies regarding Senate Bill 678.

“Taken together, these two measures will prevent future efforts to defund the police in Kansas City and provide the KCPD with the resources it needs to keep the community safe,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “Both measures received wide support in the Senate, and I’m hopeful they will move quickly through the House and onto the governor’s desk.”

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation increases the funding requirement for the KCPD from the current 20% of the city’s general revenue to 25% of general revenue. The legislation is a direct response to the KC City Council’s attempt to slash $42 million from KCPD funding in 2021.

