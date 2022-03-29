Mark and the Tiger is Taking The World on His Own Hero’s Journey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles based Indie artist, Mark and the Tiger, is here with his latest single, ‘Muse’’. This is the third single from Mark and the Tiger’s upcoming album- a concept piece based on the mono-myth paradigm developed by Joseph Campbell. When one listens to it start to finish, the album takes one on the hero’s journey. In the narrative of the hero’s journey, there is a period where the hero has come out of the underworld, transformed, and has to go back to his old life and come to terms with how things have changed. That is where ‘Muse’ fits into the full story. This artfully crafted song will be available for the world to experience on March 30th.

Mark and the Tiger is the musical moniker of singer/songwriter Mark Haberland and his spiritual partner in crime, Jeffrey Lion (the Tiger). Together they are traveling the world making music, having adventures, and unraveling the mysteries of life.

Originally from Maine, Mark has lived in Los Angeles for the past 10 years and has spent that time on a spiritual journey to hone his music and himself. With equal parts Folk, Pop, and Rock & Roll, Mark’s music is a celebration of storytelling. His forthcoming album, “The Hero’s Journey”, was recorded at Revolver Studio in Los Angeles with the Grammy Award winning producer, Mikal Blue, and is set to arrive in 2022. It is the amalgamation of all his past work. A musical trip through Mark’s own Hero’s Journey. It’s equal parts shamanic journey and pop perfection. Listen to the first singles off the record, “The La La Song” and “Divine”. Both out now.

Mark and the Tiger’s new song will be available everywhere one listens to music on March 30th. Be sure to follow them on socials, and keep up with his new work through his website.