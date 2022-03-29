COAST Announces Collaboration with the City of Winter Haven to Explore Deployment of Autonomous Transportation Solutions
COAST P-1 self-driving shuttle demonstration to take place by the Water Tower downtown Winter Haven, Florida from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Coolest small city in Florida” could be about to get even cooler! COAST Autonomous, Inc. (“COAST”) is announcing today that it will bring a P-1 self-driving shuttle to downtown Winter Haven from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. This will be the first step in the process to explore the deployment of an autonomous transportation service. The demonstration will take place along the downtown pedestrian trail by the water tower. Members of the public are welcome to experience an autonomous ride and sample the future of transportation.
COAST’s P-1 Shuttle, which can carry 8 to 12 passengers, is an “Autonomous Road Machine” with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no human driver. Designed specifically for “last-mile” journeys on campuses and in city centers, COAST’s technology has been fine-tuned over many years and is built for safety and convenience particularly in pedestrian environments.
The connection between Winter Haven and COAST was arranged by Rick Baker, the former Mayor of St Petersburg, Florida, who is an advisor to both COAST, that has its R&D facility in the St Petersburg area, and to Six/Ten, LLC, a prominent real estate developer in downtown Winter Haven.
“We are very excited and grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate our P-1 Shuttle in Winter Haven,” said Pierre Lefevre, COAST’s Chief Technology Officer. “My vision has always been that cities are for people first, before cars. Bud and his team at Six/Ten not only share this vision but are actually bringing it to life. They are pioneers in the concept of the walkable city and it is a great honor to work with them. Winter Haven has a beautiful downtown and I really believe that this is exactly the type of city that can benefit from our vehicles and service. We are really looking forward to working with Mike Herr and his team at City Hall to identify ways that our AVs can further enhance the downtown environment and complement the existing transportation services.”
“There are so many great things happening in Winter Haven, with new apartments, a hotel being built and our sidewalk café district due to open very soon,” said Bud Strang, President of Six/Ten, LLC. “We are building the coolest small city in Florida, which also means it has to be safe, convenient, high-tech, friendly, and walkable. COAST’s self-driving shuttles are exactly the type of transportation service that will allow us to take the downtown experience to the next level. We are very excited about the possibilities.”
“Winter Haven is a wonderful place to live, work, and play,” said Mike Herr, City Manager. “As a result, we are one of the fastest growing cities in the nation. I am committed to bringing smart city innovations to benefit our community. When Bud and the COAST team approached us, it aligned perfectly with our smart city ambitions. I am very excited to see a P-1 driverless shuttle running in downtown on April 2 and look forward to exploring a future autonomous transportation service for our city.”
The COAST team has operated self-driving shuttles in eight countries and given rides to over 200,000 people, including at Facebook’s head office campus in California, along Broadway in New York’s Times Square, and at the Southeast Asia Games in the Philippines. Shuttles are currently deployed on the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando.
About COAST Autonomous
COAST Autonomous is a self-driving technology company providing mobility solutions to move people and goods in urban, campus, and industrial environments. At the center of one of the fastest and most profound disruptions to impact the transportation and logistics industries, COAST has developed the full stack of Autonomous Vehicle (AV) software that includes mapping and localization, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), fleet management and supervision systems. Partnering with proven manufacturers, COAST can provide a variety of vehicles equipped with its best-in-class software to offer Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions to cities, campuses, airports, and industrial sites. Based in Pasadena, California, COAST’s team is recognized for its experience and expertise in all aspects of implementing and operating AV fleets while prioritizing safety and the user experience. To learn how COAST Autonomous can help you power autonomous transportation in your environment, please visit www.coastautonomous.com.
About Six/Ten, LLC
Six/Ten, LLC is the largest private owner and developer of commercial and residential property in downtown Winter Haven. Their leadership team and investors have deep and long-term ties to the city. While Six/Ten has succeeded by delivering excellent product and services, their endeavors have always been driven by a deeper passion for the city of Winter Haven itself. Their mission is to help make Winter Haven’s city center the coolest small city downtown in Florida.
About Winter Haven
With a history in citrus, lakes, and Americana rock & roll, the Winter Haven, Florida experience is a chorus of modern lifestyle possibilities in harmony with our roots. Winter Haven is where affordable lake living is a reality, and water play is a requirement. It’s a place where there’s a concert on every corner and family excitement in every park. It’s that classic small town that chooses to differentiate itself with an understated cool vibe. Arts and culture, playful fun, music fusion, affordable homes, a craft brewery, and local eateries are just a sampling of daily life. And let’s not forget about Winter Haven’s hometown connection to family-friendly LEGOLAND Florida Resort just down the block from the City core.
Winter Haven continues to experience steady, quality growth as it transforms into a distinctively unique City, embracing the values and needs of its residents. Partnerships and a cooperative spirit make Winter Haven an attractive City for new businesses and entrepreneurs. The City’s progress and success is owned by each of its residents and planning for the future can never stop. Winter Haven is an exceptional destination offering all of life’s desires within its boundaries. The City of Winter Haven staff looks forward to serving its residents, businesses, and visitors as we all enjoy Winter Haven’s special lifestyle.
