PureEdge Lighting and Vantage Form Strategic Alliance

Vantage Lighting Controls and PureEdge Lighting Systems Combine to Create Dealer Profit Promotion (DPP) With a 5% Discount on Projects Featuring Both Brands

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureEdge announces partnership with Legrand's Building Control Systems (BCS) division and its Vantage brand. The alliance pairs Vantage's industry-leading, customizable lighting controls with PureEdge's tunable white, ranging from 2200K to 6500K, RGB, and RGB+TW (tunable white) lighting systems.

PureEdge Lighting has been a leader in the lighting industry for over two decades, bringing recessed 5/8” drywall lighting systems to the forefront for both residential and commercial applications. Controlling the lights is a crucial element of a versatile and easy-to-use lighting system.

“With today’s intense focus on incorporating innovative and tunable lighting fixtures, the control solution needs to be anything but ordinary," said Amy Hahne, President of Vantage at Legrand, North America. "PureEdge Lighting’s portfolio of award-winning options truly stands out in this space, and with this alliance, integrators have Vantage’s control solutions that are just as noteworthy and up to the task of dialing in the perfect lighting environment."

As part of this alliance, Vantage Controls and PureEdge Lighting have also introduced the 5+5 Dealer Profit Promotion (DPP). With DPP, projects featuring both Vantage and PureEdge products will receive a 5% discount from both brands when an order is placed. To qualify for the promotion, which runs to July 1, 2022, projects must be registered by a dealer or sales rep. “As a lighting engineer, designer, and master electrician, I am constantly pursuing beautiful design with exceptional functionality. PureEdge strives to give designers the tools they need to light amazing spaces, and lighting controls are an important element in creating the experience when one enters a space. We’ve been doing this a long time and have integrated tunable white and RGB lighting into almost all of our product lines. Dynamic architectural lighting is what designers expect. Partnering with Vantage is one more way we can assist users of our lighting systems,” said Gregory Kay, Owner and CEO of PureEdge Lighting.

With dynamic, human centric lighting programming readily available and stunning keypad aesthetics, Vantage provides best-in-class lighting control. PureEdge provides unique and innovative lighting systems that have won multiple lighting design awards. Together, these two companies provide exceptional light control.

About PureEdge Lighting

PureEdge Lighting, founded in Chicago by Gregory Kay in 2004, manufactures architectural, low-voltage LED lighting systems for indoor and outdoor spaces that empower you to not only design your space, but also the fixtures you envision. Modern, innovative, and completely customizable, PureEdge Lighting creates architectural lighting solutions influenced by simplicity and elegance based on the principle that light affects human emotion. PureEdge is known for class 2 wiring, low-voltage lighting systems that are easy to install. PureEdge has a strong presence in hospitality, residential, healthcare, and retail. About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America.

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work, and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative, and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings — including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). www.legrand.us