Leader-to-Leader Podcasts, Webinars and Training
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Brings 15 Leaders to Your Desktop or Smart Phone
As both a guest and an attendee, I can guarantee that these sessions are fast-paced and packed with practical takeaways well worth the brief time invested.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The series of webinars, podcasts and workshops presented by Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies continues to expand, featuring 15 leaders from organizations across the U.S. While these healthcare executives have experience across a wide variety of organization sizes, markets and challenges, they have one thing in common: In partnership with Tiller-Hewitt, they have been successful in leading teams that consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results.
First quarter 2022 featured executives include the following seasoned leaders, with more to be added through the year:
Amy Ballance, Corporate Director Strategic Planning of BJC HEALTHCARE
Christina Carney, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Shawnee Health Service
Jim Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Archbold Medical Center
Darcy Craven, Chief Executive Officer of Archbold Medical Center
Mike Finley, MD, System Medical Director & Designated Institutional Official of CHRISTUS Health
Michael FrisIna, PhD, Chief Executive Officer The Frisina Group, Author of Influential Leadership, & ACHE Faculty
Kim Grant, Regional Manager, Pediatric Growth Specialist, & Onboarding Specialist of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Devon Hyde, Chief Executive Officer of Lake Charles Memorial Health System
Diane Maas, Chief Strategy & Digital Growth Officer of Beacon Health System
Cameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer, MsMedicine
David Miller, FACHE, Founder of HSG Advisors
Michelle Mudge-Riley, DO, MHA, GCDF, Onboarding Physician Coach/Mentor of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Steen Trawick, MD, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier
“We are leading our organizations through unprecedented paradigm shifts. As both a guest and an attendee, I can guarantee that these sessions are fast-paced and packed with practical takeaways well worth the brief time invested,” Mike Finley, MD System Medical Director and Designated Institutional Official, CHRISTUS Health
LEADERSHIP LENS PODCAST SERIES
This on-demand series delivers C-level insights in a lively, casual podcast format. Each 20-to-30 minute podcast features an experienced leader engaging in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and awesome lessons learned while leading organizations. Topics are available on–demand with new podcasts added monthly:
- Leading Today's Physicians
- Leading "Smart" Growth
- Leading Growth in a Niche Delivery System
- Leading Under Fire
- Leading a Multi-Site Ambulatory Organization
- Leading Physician Networks
LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES
Each of the 2022 bi-monthly Leadership Webinars focus on specific solutions to the toughest strategic growth barriers: staffing shortages, physician turnover, provider and leader burnout, access chokepoints, limited service line capacity and lack of effective execution. Panelists discuss best practices and practical solutions that are working in a dynamic format available live or on replay.
- Tackle Your Top 2022 Leadership Challenges - January replay available
- The Reason Your Growth Strategies Fail - March replay available
- BURNOUT - Rescue Your Physicians and Yourself - May 18th, 2022 | 11 AM (CT)
- Physician Retention Strategies that Work - August 17th, 2022 | 11 AM (CT)
- Top Alarming and Amazing Leadership Lessons - October 29th, 2022 | 11 AM (CT)
LEADER TRAINING: OUTREACH AND TEAMS
During 2022, Tiller-Hewitt hosts Spring and Fall virtual training workshops featuring curriculum designed specifically for those who lead – or aspire to lead – outreach and liaison teams. Featuring live instruction, videos, role-playing, break-outs and interactive exercises, leaders can immediately implement to improve strategic growth performance of their teams. Participant evaluations consistently rate the workshops with perfect scores for content and the value of connecting with others who lead outreach teams from across the U.S.
- March 22-23, 2022 - Completed
- November 8-9, 2022
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
Access the full range of Tiller-Hewitt’s key strategic growth programs, services and resources at
tillerhewitt.com:
Strategic Growth
- Operational Strategic Growth Readiness Assessments
- Network Optimization and Care Consolidation
- Lean Process Improvement
Data Analytics and Referral Tracking Tools
- trackerPLUS PRM
- Market Intelligence
- Quick Issue Resolution and Accountability
Physician Integration and Retention
- Rapid Practice Ramp-up
- Mentorship Program
- Provider Family Integration
Physician Liaison
- Physician Outreach/Business Development Programs
- Training
- Program Assessments
For more than 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
