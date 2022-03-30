SoniShield Duo Delivers Improved Temperature Monitoring via Automated Alerts and Compliance
Sonicu delivers asset monitoring, compliance automation and operational efficiency to help medical facilities, research centers and pharmacies improve the way they do business.
Sonicu users leverage the SoniCloud mobile app to stay connected to their critical assets from any device at any time. The alerts help professionals stay connected to their sensitive environmental assets.
App-based implementation and powerful redundancy technologies ensure the integrity of high-value assets across virtual any frozen or ambient environment
The SoniShield Duo can be part of Sonicu’s stand alone platform or seamlessly integrate with a Building Management System and provides significant savings by slashing the time required to complete federally mandated reporting and compliance.
Featuring a mobile-app based implementation wizard and operational dashboard, the SoniShield Duo is designed for the efficiency-minded facilities professional focused on digitizing tedious and error-prone manual operations.
“The main reason we went with Sonicu and the Duo is reliability, ease of use and affordability,” said Terry Spurlin, Informatics Pharmacist at Holzer Health System. “Upon installation, their team worked through the weekend to helped work around an IT challenge and it’s been that same level of commitment ever since.”
Sonicu echoed that sentiment.
“Our focus is always on the customer and delivering the seamless technology and powerful redundancies they expect and demand from a monitoring provider,” said Nick Tuttle, CEO and President, Sonicu.
“When these features are coupled with our longstanding ability to digitize the reporting and compliance process, customers realize enormous value with the peace of mind from a product supported here in the Midwest.”
Sonicu is a leading technology provider serving hundreds of hospitals, pharmacies, clinical facilities and food storage centers across North America with its robust combination of reliable hardware and intuitive software.
Sonicu solutions have saved medical and food professionals an average of two full time employees per year by slashing hours of manual labor and by decreasing the manual burden of complex and cumbersome reporting.
With compliance in mind, The SoniShield Duo was designed for monitoring refrigerators, freezers, and ambient conditions.
It features:
On-board Bluetooth technology: Wirelessly pairing with our SoniCloud Mobile app and optional local display when local display or alarming is required
24/7 automated monitoring: Delivers always-on visibility, and regulatory-compliant reporting via the SoniCloud platform built on the Amazon Web Service platform
Local memory storage: Maintains years of data, protecting data from network disruptions
Powerful on-board battery: Long-term power redundancy to protect against power outage.
SoniCloud mobile app visualizes real-time data even without primary network connection for greater redundancy
The Duo is compatible with any combination of two Sonicu NIST-certified digital sensors while the SoniCloud Mobile is designed for the always-on-the-go facilities professional.
SoniClould Mobile features:
An enterprise dashboard: Simple access key data in one convenient
Active alarm summary, alarm details: Peace of mind alerts will be
Network connectivity information: More robust redundancy
File uploading capabilities, zone view and more: Never upload data again
“The app is a game changer for facilities professionals who need real-time information about their sensitive environments on demand,” Tuttle said. “We’ve made temperature monitoring fit in your pocket and go with you anywhere you have connectivity.”
