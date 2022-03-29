Cotton Tail Special Arrives at Florida Railroad Museum

Cotton Tail Special Header Fun for engineers of all ages

The Cotton Tail Special Arrives Friday, April 15 and runs through Saturday, April 16.

PARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cotton Tail Special is pulling into the Florida Railroad Museum on April 15 and running through the 16th! This 2.5 hour experience includes not only a 30 minute train ride to and from the annual Egg Hunt, lead by Conductor Cotton Tail, but also fun activities for the egg hunters!

The event is full of activities to fill the day!

-Hay rides

-Easter Egg Hunt (2 age groups)

-Arts and Crafts

-Activity Tent (GIANT Connect Four and even MORE!!)

-Food for purchase

-Did I mention you can take a picture with Conductor Cotton Tail (aka the Easter Bunny)?

When: Friday, April 15 - Saturday, April 16

11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Where: Florida Railroad Museum

12210 83rd St E, Parrish, FL 34219

Tickets: $19-$35

Buy your tickets here at www.frrm.org