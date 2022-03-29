Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,647 in the last 365 days.

Cotton Tail Special Arrives at Florida Railroad Museum

Cotton Tail Special Header

Fun for engineers of all ages

The Cotton Tail Special Arrives Friday, April 15 and runs through Saturday, April 16.

PARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cotton Tail Special is pulling into the Florida Railroad Museum on April 15 and running through the 16th! This 2.5 hour experience includes not only a 30 minute train ride to and from the annual Egg Hunt, lead by Conductor Cotton Tail, but also fun activities for the egg hunters!

The event is full of activities to fill the day!

-Hay rides
-Easter Egg Hunt (2 age groups)
-Arts and Crafts
-Activity Tent (GIANT Connect Four and even MORE!!)
-Food for purchase
-Did I mention you can take a picture with Conductor Cotton Tail (aka the Easter Bunny)?

When: Friday, April 15 - Saturday, April 16
11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Where: Florida Railroad Museum
12210 83rd St E, Parrish, FL 34219

Tickets: $19-$35

Buy your tickets here at www.frrm.org

Kelly Cochrane
KC Consulting
+ +1 612-743-2727
email us here

You just read:

Cotton Tail Special Arrives at Florida Railroad Museum

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.