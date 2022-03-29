Lithuania celebrates its 18th anniversary of NATO membership

LITHUANIA, March 29 - On Tuesday, 29 March, Lithuania is celebrating 18 years anniversary of the accession to NATO, the world’s largest military alliance.

Expressing its will to join the defence bloc shortly after the restoration of independence in 1993, Lithuania finds itself today among the thirty member states of the organisation committed to collective defence and peace.

‘Seeing Russia’s occupying forces raging in Ukraine and killing the civilian population, we once again get the confirmation that the imperialist ambitions and the policy of brutal power are unfortunately still around. Being a member of NATO, Lithuania rests assured that there is a strong backing, and that the allies stand ready to keep peace. We can be proud of our decision agreed on a multi-partisan basis, which came to effect 18 years ago today’, said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

Lithuania has taken regular efforts to reinforce its defence capabilities. In March, the Seimas approved Government’s proposal to increase national defence spending to 2.52% of GDP.

As Lithuania is increasing its defence efforts on its own part, it is also receiving greater allied attention in terms of security of the eastern NATO flank. Lithuania has now Germany-led NATO’s Forward Presence Battalion in Rukla, including the troops and personnel from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Norway.

NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic States is currently led by the Polish Air Force deployed in Šiauliai, policing the sky over Lithuania with F-16 fighter jets. United Kingdom helicopters are also here. Pabradė hosts a heavily equipped US battalion stationed in Lithuania on a rotation basis, which is about to be strengthened with extra capabilities.

To reinforce Alliance’s eastern flank, NATO's Rapid Response Force has been activated for the first time in history, ready to respond to any security crisis at any time. It includes land, air, sea, and special operations capabilities to respond quickly to potential threats. In the event of a crisis, the NATO Special Rapid Response Force can also be activated. A NATO Force Integration Unit in Lithuania is responsible for the deployment of NATO troops in Lithuania. Representatives of 13 NATO states currently work in the Unit.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have regular exercises together with the allies so as to increase the interoperability and readiness to defend against any threat.