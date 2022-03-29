Longbow Advantage Strengthens Executive Team, Adds Customer Focus to C-Suite
Less than a month after returning to the CEO role, Gerry Brady is adding two customer-focused supply chain vets to Longbow’s executive team
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the global leader in supply chain consulting and warehousing technologies, today announced the appointments of Todd Kolber as Chief Revenue Officer and Leigh Chesley as Chief Customer Officer.
These key appointments are strategic moves to drive growth and strengthen Longbow’s existing commitment to customer success as it helps supply chain leaders redefine possible.
Kolber has been with Longbow for five years and has leveraged his deep history in supply chain technology as a senior member of the sales organization to expand into new markets, adding new customers while also growing existing revenue streams. In his new role as CRO, Kolber takes ownership of the global sales team and strategy, including building and strengthening alliances with Longbow’s strategic partners.
Chesley was tapped from Manhattan Associates to lead marketing at Longbow in early 2021 and has leaned on her experiences scaling and running teams at start ups while she’s built Longbow’s go-to-market strategy as the company helps its customers emerge from the pandemic. In the newly created CCO role, Chesley will connect the customer experience through marketing into implementation, success, and renewal, unifying the customer journey and placing a strategic arm around retention.
Gerry Brady, Chief Executive Officer of Longbow Advantage, said:
“I am thrilled to have Todd and Leigh stepping into these important roles. Our customers continue to navigate unique challenges and we are proud to partner with them on solutions in both consulting and software. Supply chains are the backbone of our economy, and we believe it’s our honor and responsibility to provide teams, technologies, and strategies that help them innovate and thrive like never before.”
The two appointments follow less than a month after Brady’s return as CEO of Longbow Advantage. Brady, the founder of the company, spent the last four years as Chief Innovation Officer, working closely with product teams and customers to create unique, disruptive technologies that power warehouse operations. His return to the CEO role follows the strongest financial year in the company’s history.
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage is a supply chain execution company. We help warehousing and distribution teams confidently manage their shift by providing expert consulting and implementation on traditional WMS technologies and through our own supply chain technology, The Rebus Platform. The Rebus Platform, connects disparate systems across the distribution network, allowing logistics professionals to have unparalleled access to view and manage their warehouse like never before. Longbow is committed to providing exceptional experiences for distribution teams with unified, real-time visibility into warehouse operations and through expert end-to-end supply chain implementations and consulting.
