Metaverse gaming cryptocurrency, COPI token, can now be purchased with ease by millions of blockchain enthusiasts

After careful planning, Cornucopias Game studio announces that COPI token can now be bought, traded, and farmed as a Cardano native asset on Minswap.org.AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Via COPIWatch – After careful planning, Cornucopias Game studio announces that COPI token can now be bought, traded, and farmed as a Cardano native asset on Minswap.org. The availability of an ADA+COPI trading pair eliminates the primary obstacle that has prevented COPI token from taking center stage on the lists of many market watchers.
COPI token, Cornucopias’ flagship cryptocurrency, was launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on December 10th, 2021. While interoperability and blockchain agnosticism are central to Cornucopias’ corporate game plan, the gaming metaverse’s main community is currently Cardano-centric. As such, the decision to initially launch COPI token on BSC left many COPI holders curious about when the token would be available as a Cardano native asset.
COPI was launched on BSC as a measure to avoid high gas fees on the Ethereum network while allowing time for the Cardano blockchain to optimize. Unfortunately, this also meant that many community members would have a difficult time acquiring the BNB necessary to purchase COPI tokens off of Pancakeswap.
Due to regulations, Binance, the largest marketplace for BNB, has been inaccessible to US residents since 2019. This impediment has prevented COPI from fully penetrating into the crypto markets. However, all these problems have been nullified thanks to the business acumen and timing of Cornucopias’ executive leadership.
Advantages of listing COPI token as a Cardano native asset on Minswap.
Cornucopias’ executive team is confident that the recent intersection of market forces indicates that now is the perfect time to bring the COPI token home to the Cardano blockchain. Several factors have thrust Cardano into the public’s consciousness, including the upcoming June 2022 launch of the Hydra protocol and the Vasil hard fork, as well as ADA’s price action recently outperforming both BTC and ETH, and perhaps most auspiciously, the 23 new stake pools that suddenly emerged on March 21, 2022, worth 62 million ADA each.
Additionally, Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, recently stated that the performance of the blockchain would soon rival that of Solana. According to Hoskinson, by the end of the year, Cardano should be able to accommodate an increasing range of decentralized finance (Defi) apps, smart contracts, and DEXs.
All of these developments bode well for the Cardano ecosystem and provide a powerful impetus for the COPI token to join this ecosystem as soon as possible. This is precisely why Minswap was chosen by Cornucopias’ executive team over other decentralized exchanges.
The platform’s sudden entrance into the world of decentralized finance was announced by an explosive rise to marketplace dominance. Only a few days after launching, Minswap achieved a higher Total Value Locked (TVL) than any other DEX on Cardano and quickly overtook Sundaeswap as the leading exchange. It remains in first place with a market dominance rating of 63% and over $195 million in TVL at the time of this press release.
According to Minswap’s website, the platform aims to be the best liquidity provider on the market by integrating the best asset pool models from across the DEX ecosystem into one protocol. The combination of stable pools, multi-asset pools, and concentrated liquidity will benefit both traders and liquidity providers.
Minswap’s innovative approach and overall dynamism within the Cardano blockchain align closely with Cornucopias’ corporate momentum and will help to propel the project to astounding heights, as expressed by CEO of Cornucopias Inc., Josh Jones:
“We couldn’t be more excited to launch Copi on Minswap as a Cardano Native Token. While we are blockchain agnostic and believe in interoperability, we have our foundation and home with Cardano for many reasons.
For example, Atala Prism allows for digital identity and will be more and more needed as crypto encounters increasing regulations. Governance features will be available to Cardano native tokens, and this is huge for Cornucopias as we intend to gradually decentralize.
Scalability for millions of game saves is also important, and we see Hydra as having the potential for this. This is a big celebration for us and our amazing community!”
All of these factors together represent a synchronous opportunity to more fully position Cornucopias as the foremost metaverse on the Cardano blockchain and beyond.
The time is right, and the infrastructure is in place. With a freshly announced ADA+COPI trading pair available on a disruptive new DEX, it is safe to speculate that there will be a massive infusion of new holders, blockchain gamers, and cNFT enthusiasts who will help to make COPI token Cardano’s foremost native asset.
About Cornucopias:
Cornucopias’ “The Island” is a massive Play-to-Earn, Build-to-Earn, and Learn-to-Earn blockchain-based game in which players can be rewarded with and/or own land, properties, and other NFT-based assets with real-world value, all by playing games in a fun and safe metaverse.
“The Island” combines gaming with real-world commerce and gives opportunities for traditional and e-commerce companies to sell and promote their real-world brands, goods, and services to a hard-to-reach audience they have potentially never had access to before.
“The Island” is built on the Unreal 5 games engine, which is compatible with the PC, mobile phone, gaming consoles, and smart TVs, and will be powered, governed, and forever evolving thanks to a growing number of communities including blockchain, Unreal Game Developers, 3D artists and modelers, and general game enthusiasts.
