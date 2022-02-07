New CMO, Allan Wright, will accelerate Cornucopias’ expansion into the NFT metaverse gaming space
Allan Wright brings experienced global marketing capability and entrepreneurial gaming spirit to Cornucopias during a time of unprecedented growth.AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly founded blockchain based NFT metaverse gaming company, Cornucopias, Inc. is excited to announce the addition of veteran marketing creative, Allan Wright, as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. In this role Mr. Wright will spearhead Cornucopias’ global marketing and oversee the execution of the company’s publicity, marketing communications, brand partnerships and brand market penetration strategies as the disruptive startup rapidly establishes itself as the dominant P2E (play-to-earn) metaverse game and NFT marketplace on the Cardano blockchain.
Cornucopias’ co-founder, Josh Jones, who had previously been leading Cornucopias’ marketing efforts, has stated that he will be focusing more fully on his executive functions alongside Cornucopias’ other co-founder, Rob Greig, and is confident that Mr. Wright will bring innovative creative direction and strategic leadership to the nascent NFT gaming company’s marketing momentum: “I was CMO, but in reality only 10% of my time was going to marketing. We had to fill the gap and we are super excited to bring on a CMO of Allan’s caliber, whose addition to Cornucopias completes an incredibly powerful executive team now operating on all cylinders.”
Allan Wright is a celebrated creative and marketing force who has worked with the world’s top global brands like Cartier, British Airways, General Motors, and entrepreneurial startups in media IP, mobile apps and Defi such as ReelNFT and Tontine Trust in the US and Europe. Allan is poised to bring the blockchain-based Cornucopias metaverse and NFT marketplace to the world stage.
“Cornucopias represents a career-defining opportunity with massive early growth and a focus on game quality driving the ultimate metaverse experience. I immediately fell in love with the Play-to-Earn, Build-to-Earn, and specifically with the Learn-to-Earn vision of the founders, which represents the game’s global player income and educational value with friction-less free-to-play accessibility to emerging markets that goes far beyond gaming entertainment,” says Allan, newly appointed CMO of Cornucopias.
Allan shares the team’s seasoned gaming experience and thirst for adventure. As a merchant marine officer, he sails the world’s oceans, travels extensively to remote places on the planet IRL, and explores the myriad cultures that now engage digitally.
“Understanding how people work singularly and in communities is a trait I’m most excited to fully utilize as we expand our reach and influence across the global gaming community during the mass migration into the blockchain and crypto space,” says Allan. His guidance has been the linchpin of numerous award-winning creative, marketing, and content teams and will serve to steer Cornucopias’ emergence as the Cardano blockchain’s most popular NFT gaming metaverse.
The addition of Mr. Wright to Cornucopias’ executive team comes at a time of explosive growth, both from within the company and the rapidly expanding metaverse gaming market. Rob Grieg, co-founder of Cornucopias, has stated that sharing the executive responsibilities of CEO with Josh Jones and appointing Allan Wright as the company’s new CMO will empower the executive team to push the project toward market dominance:
“The solution of sharing the CEO’s functions solves the problem of hyper growth and fits our long-term needs perfectly. Growing the team too fast without the back office tools to manage them causes chaos. Taking on too many partnerships and commitments without taking the time to nurture them runs the risk of losing touch with long term allies and reputation harm. I’m excited to have a highly capable marketing force steering our brand full-time and the freedom to focus on the company,” said Rob.
With a powerhouse executive team vision finally realized, Cornucopias’ now has the creative marketing direction, leadership, and dedicated S-class talent pool to sustain the company’s current growth trajectory, and fulfill the company’s revolutionary business model on a global scale. With a focus on team and experience quality Cornucopias will realize its incredible vision and become the #1 metaverse experience driven by community and passionate gamers around the world.
About Cornucopias
Cornucopias’ “The Island” is a massive Play-to-Earn, Build-to-Earn, and Learn-to-Earn blockchain-based game in which players can be rewarded with and/or own land, properties and other NFT-based assets with real world value, all by playing games in a fun and safe metaverse.
“The Island” combines gaming with real-world commerce and gives opportunities for traditional and e-commerce companies to sell and promote their real-world brands, goods and services to a hard-to-reach audience they have potentially never had access to before.
“The Island” is built on the Unreal 5 games engine, which is compatible with the PC, mobile phone, gaming consoles and smart TVs, and will be powered, governed and forever evolving thanks to a growing number of communities including blockchain, Unreal Game Developers, 3D artists and modelers and general game enthusiasts.
