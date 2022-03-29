Submit Release
14 Mile Road bridge improvements over US-131 begin Monday near LeRoy

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $1.3 million to improve the Luther Road (14 Mile Road) bridge over US-131. Work includes concrete barrier replacement, partial deck replacement, substructure repair, new expansion joints, epoxy overlay of the deck, approach work, and new guardrail.

County: Osceola

Highway: US-131

Closest city: LeRoy

Start date: Monday, April 4, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, July 29, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Lane closures will be in effect on US-131. Luther Road (14 Mile Road) will be closed and traffic detoured using Mackinaw Trail, 200th Avenue, LeRoy Road, and 210th Avenue.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the service life of the bridge.

