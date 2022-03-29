Pennsylvania Center for Adaptive Sports and the IM ABLE Foundation Receive $70,000 Grant from The Hartford
Pennsylvania Center for Adaptive Sports (PCAS) and IM ABLE Foundation, two nonprofit organizations committed to empowering lives through adaptive sports, were recently awarded grants totaling $70,000 from The Hartford.
Local Athlete Surprised with Custom-fit Sports Equipment
People with disabilities often lack access to activities that promote healthy living. Our mission is to change that.
The grants will enable PCAS and IM ABLE, both of which are based in southeastern PA and are members of the national Move United Network, to purchase adapted sports equipment including custom handcycles, track and field, and mono-skis to expand their existing inventory and better serve more individuals with unique abilities.
In addition, The Hartford surprised Jessica Keogh, of Chester County, PA, with a custom-fit recumbent cycle. Keogh, who has a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy, is a relentless advocate for people with disabilities. She helps people overcome their challenges as a Special Education teacher in the West Chester School District and is also pursuing her master’s degree, focusing on ways to improve the education system for people with disabilities. This new adaptive recumbent cycle will allow Keogh to experience the transformative power of sport while riding alongside her family and friends for years to come.
“Jessica has made it her mission to empower others and create opportunities for people of all abilities. She is an inspiration in pushing beyond what’s considered possible. I look forward to seeing all she can continue to achieve,” PA State Senator Carolyn Comitta said. “I thank The Hartford and Move United for their generosity and PCAS and IM ABLE for their ongoing work to support and enhance the experiences of all people through the enjoyment of adaptive sports.”
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
“People with disabilities often lack access to activities that promote healthy living. Our mission is to change that. The Hartford’s grant and Move United's support will enable us to expand our work to build communities of inclusion. Our goal is to increase access to healthy lifestyles for people with disabilities, especially for children and youth,” said PCAS Executive Director Jeff McGinnis.
“IM ABLE is incredibly grateful for The Hartford and Move United’s long-standing commitment to empowering athletes of all abilities t. This equipment will further grow our capacity to introduce even more people throughout the region to adaptive sports. More importantly, this equipment will help us provide people with the opportunity and equipment they need to push themselves to where they never thought possible after a life-changing accident,” said Brian Sutherland, Development Director of IM ABLE Foundation.
