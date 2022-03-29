Pennsylvania Center for Adaptive Sports and the IM ABLE Foundation Receive $70,000 Grant from The Hartford

Pennsylvania Center for Adaptive Sports (PCAS) and IM ABLE Foundation, two nonprofit organizations committed to empowering lives through adaptive sports, were recently awarded grants totaling $70,000 from The Hartford.

The Hartford surprised Jessica Keogh, of Chester County, PA, with a custom-fit recumbent cycle. Keogh, who has a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy, is a relentless advocate for people with disabilities. She helps people overcome their challenges as a Specia