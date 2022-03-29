Online Program to Order At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests Now Open

News Release March 29, 2022

Minnesotans can now place orders for free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests as part of the administration’s efforts to make it easier to access testing.

Minnesotans can order two test kits per home (for a total of four tests) at Order your free at-home rapid tests. The website includes information on at-home rapid testing, a video demonstration and FAQ on how to use the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, and a link to place orders with the state’s fulfillment partner, Care Evolution.

Minnesotans can also place orders through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Language assistance is available.

The Minnesota Department of Administration has secured 500,000 test kits (for a total of 1 million at-home tests) and the program will be available until all the test kits are ordered. If the program proves successful and valuable, Minnesota will use this program as a model for providing more access to COVID-19 rapid testing in the months ahead.

“We know the importance of being able to deliver tests quickly and efficiently,” said Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis. “The easy online ordering site developed in partnership with Care Evolution is proven and scalable to meet the needs of Minnesotans who are experiencing symptoms and want to ensure the health of themselves and those around them.”

When to Get Tested

Even though fewer Minnesotans are getting sick with COVID-19, testing continues to be important for preventing the spread of the virus.

To keep COVID-19 from spreading, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends people should use testing if:

They have symptoms of the virus.

They have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

They are returning from international or domestic travel.

They attended a high-risk event.

They work in a setting that has regular, close contact with many people.

Minnesotans can find up-to-date guidance on when to get tested at COVID-19 Testing.

Other ways to get a test

Minnesotans have other options to access COVID-19 testing.

Through the federal government, Minnesotans can order free rapid at-home tests at CovidTests.gov. Food banks, local public health agencies, community groups, and other community health organizations may also have free tests available.

Costs for over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests are now required to be covered by health plans offered by insurance companies, employers, and groups under actions taken by the Biden Administration. In some circumstances, Minnesotans can receive free tests by showing their insurance card at a store. Minnesotans should check with their health plan prior to purchasing at-home tests to ensure they are following the steps necessary to have costs covered.

Anyone can walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free COVID-19 Community Testing sites or find a testing option near them through the state’s Find Testing Locations map.

-MDH-

COVID-19 Public Hotline: For questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, call 1-833-431-2053, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mental Health Crisis Line - Call: **CRISIS (**274747)