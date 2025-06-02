Health officials confirm new measles cases in Twin Cities metro area

News Release

June 2, 2025

Contact information

Two new cases of measles were recently confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). The cases are unrelated and are Minnesota’s third and fourth confirmed measles cases in 2025.

The first case is a Washington County adult whose vaccination status is unverified. The individual was exposed during domestic air travel outside of Minnesota. The second case is an unvaccinated child from Dakota County who has not traveled outside of Minnesota in the last month and had no known exposures. Both individuals are recovering at home.

“Anytime we confirm a case of measles unrelated to travel that has no known source it is worrying,” said Jessica Hancock-Allen, infectious disease division director at MDH. “This is because it could be a sign that measles is spreading in the community undetected by public health and healthcare systems. It is uncertain where the child was exposed and whether others may have been exposed.”

According to disease investigators, the child was infectious while at the theme park inside Mall of America (MOA) on May 24. Persons who were at the mall on May 24 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. may have been exposed and should be aware of any symptoms that develop between May 31 and June 14. Unvaccinated persons, or persons who have not had measles, are most at risk and should watch for symptoms of measles.

MDH is working with local health departments and other Twin Cities locations to contact those who were exposed to either case.

Initial symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. It generally takes eight to 12 days from exposure for someone with measles to develop the first symptoms. The measles rash usually appears two to three days after the fever begins.

If symptoms develop, people should call their health care provider before going to a clinic. Calling first is an important way to ensure that proper care is received without accidentally exposing other people to measles.

The best way to prevent measles is through immunization. Children should receive two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine—the first at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at 4 to 6 years of age. For all ages, it is important to talk to your doctor if you are going to be traveling to another country or an area of the United States with a measles outbreak. Children 6 to 12 months old can get an early dose of MMR vaccine if their travels will put them at high risk for measles. Your doctor can check to make sure you and your family are up to date on your immunizations and make sure you do not need any other immunizations.

MDH encourages people to check their immunization records to confirm that they and their children have received the MMR vaccine. Minnesotans can also go to Find My Immunization Record. Most people born before 1957 have had measles disease and are considered immune.

Measles is a highly contagious rash illness and can be a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death. Measles spreads easily by coughing, sneezing or even being in the same room with someone who has measles. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

“Measles spreads easily, and it finds those who are vulnerable,” Hancock-Allen added. “We are seeing increased measles cases throughout the U.S. and internationally this year. The time is now for families to make sure their children are up to date on their immunizations to protect them from this potentially serious disease.”

Additional information about measles can be found on the MDH Measles website.



-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Amy Barrett

MDH Communications

651-201-4993

amy.barrett@state.mn.us