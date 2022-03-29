Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts 

Boston, MA — Local unemployment rates dropped in twenty-four labor market areas, in the state during the month of February, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to February 2021, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which estimates are published, nine areas gained jobs, three areas had no changes, and three areas reported losses. The largest percentage increases occurred in the Springfield (+2.4%), Brockton-Bridgewater-Easton (+1.6%), and Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+1.0%) areas. Lynn-Saugus-Marblehead area reported the largest percentage loss (-0.7%).

From February 2021 to February 2022, all fifteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in Barnstable Town (+7.1%), Springfield (+6.0%), and Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford (+5.8%) areas.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide-unadjusted unemployment rate for February 2022 was 4.3 percent, down 0.7 percentage point over the month.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of February 2022 was 4.7 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the January 2022 estimate of 4.8 percent.

The statewide seasonally adjusted jobs estimate showed an increase of 14,600 jobs in February, and an over-the-year gain of 173,500 jobs.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

NOTES: The preliminary March 2022 and the revised February 2022 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, April 15, 2022; local unemployment statistics will be released on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/lmi. See the 2022 Media Advisory for complete list of release dates.

