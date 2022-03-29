Submit Release
Traffic signal installation begins next week in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a traffic signal installation project at the intersection of Memorial Highway and Third Street Southeast in Mandan Monday, April 4.

During construction, Memorial Highway traffic will be reduced to two lanes and the left turn lanes may be closed at times. There will be no left turn available from Third Street.

Minimum delays are expected, and motorists should plan accordingly. Flaggers will be present at times during the project and speeds will be reduced throughout the work zone.

The project is expected to be complete May 1.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

