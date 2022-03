In this month’s episode, I am sitting down with District 4 Court Administrator Laura Kyndesen to talk about her experience as a clerk of court, a district court administrator, and how distributive workload processing between counties is not only streamlining work for judicial employees but improving court services for Iowans as well.

https://www.iowacourts.gov/for-the-public/in-the-balance-podcast/2022/03/29/episode-19-distributive-workload-processing