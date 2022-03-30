Auto-ISAC Partners with KELA to Access Dark Web Actionable Threat Intelligence
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC – March 30, 2022 – The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) gains a new strategic partner, KELA.
The partnership provides the Auto-ISAC with intelligence related to dark web activity supplementing existing threat data provided to membership. It will also allow leveraging the most recent and relevant findings by KELA experts to increase awareness of emerging threats and trends.
In addition, the partnership will provide workshops on intelligence sharing and leveraging of actionable intelligence to assist Auto-ISAC members in making informed decisions.
The Auto-ISAC was formed in 2015 by automakers to promote collaboration between suppliers, commercial vehicle companies and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity issues. It operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks.
“KELA’s partnership brings the ability to automatically access cyber threat intelligence while normally difficult to access, is an important piece of the threat matrix,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC. “Strategic partnerships provide great value to our membership, and we are pleased that KELA has partnered with us to enhance cybersecurity within the automotive industry.”
“An attack originating in the dark web can bypass all security mechanisms. The danger is real and poses a growing threat to organizations of all sizes. KELA will continue to assist organizations in successfully leveraging data securely with the technology we have released and plan to release on the market.” said David Carmiel CEO of KELA.
Last year, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle, with an associated working group. The IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle. Auto-ISAC has also set up a new group for the CISOs, the CISO Executive Working Group. They are sharing topical information and collaborating to build resiliency across the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
Auto-ISAC’s 2022 Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for October 7-8, 2022, hosted by Bosch in Detroit, MI and virtually. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2022 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit, and follow us @autoisac.
About KELA
KELA takes away fear of unknown dark web digital threats all organizations face. Trusted worldwide, KELA’s combined solution of automated threat intelligence technology and deep staff expertise delivers actionable threat intelligence that is highly relevant to your organization. Mining the cybercrime underground, KELA’s solutions reduce your team’s workload while enabling proactive, targeted defense.
