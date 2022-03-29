SalesScreen Named a Sales Gamification Industry Leader According to G2’s 2022 Spring Grid Reports
#1 G2 Momentum Leader and Leader for Sales Gamification, Momentum Leader and High Performer for Sales Performance Management, High Performer for Sales Coaching
SalesScreen has come a long way over the last few years, and although we are thrilled with our progress as a company and a group, this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we are capable of.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesScreen has again topped the charts in G2’s latest grid reports on sales gamification, sales performance management, and sales coaching software. For yet another season, SalesScreen is the top Momentum Leader for sales gamification, continuing to push the industry forward in technology, integration, and implementation. SalesScreen was also named top five in the Mid-Market Report for Sales Gamification, Grid® Report for Sales Gamification, Small-Business Grid® Report for Sales Gamification, Small-Business Europe Regional Grid® Report for Sales Performance Management, & Relationship Index for Sales Gamification.
— Sindre Haaland, SalesScreen Founder & CEO
User experience has always been one of the company’s strengths. The Spring Grid Reports showcase 100% of SalesScreen reviews above four stars and a massive 97% recommendation rate, the second-highest in the gamification space. Further evidence to SalesScreen’s top rated customer support was the quality of support rating increase to 98%.
For the past four quarters, SalesScreen has been one of the top-performing sales gamification providers across the US and Europe. Over the past year, SalesScreen has been top three in performance and reliability, notifications, enterprise scalability, and likelihood to recommend in the mid-market segment for sales gamification. They are dedicated to continuing to provide white glove service while expanding platform features and building out a diverse integration suite. Most impressively, they improved or remained at the same ranking for 32 out of their 38 current G2 Reports and attained a 92 NPS score, the second highest in the sales gamification category.
“SalesScreen has come a long way over the last few years, and although we are thrilled with our progress as a company and a group, this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we are capable of. We are looking forward to implementing new technology, streamlining our processes, and building smarter feedback systems to make upcoming quarters our best yet,” said Sindre Haaland, SalesScreen Founder & CEO. Moving into Q2, SalesScreen will continue efforts to deliver customer satisfaction and will be unveiling new and expanded integrations as well as enhancements to their achievement streak tracking system.
About SalesScreen
SalesScreen combines visualization and gamification, giving sellers unprecedented access to their KPIs which increases engagement and boosts productivity. Gamification elements turbocharge performance, improve morale, and motivate sellers to go above and beyond benchmarks. SalesScreen is currently leveraged by hundreds of companies globally across multiple industries and is regularly named one of the most intuitive and comprehensive sales gamification platforms.
Olga Karanikos
SalesScreen
olga@salesscreen.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook