NEWS ALERT: VISUAL ARTIST SHOWCASES WORK IN TV HIT SHOW “BEL-AIR AND BLACK-ISH”
EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACT:
Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
VISUAL ARTIST SHOWCASES WORK IN TV HIT SHOW
“BEL-AIR AND BLACK-ISH”
Tanzanian-Nigerian Marryam Moma is excited to share her new piece “Vote” with the world of entertainment. Although Momas work has been featured in Mirosoft and Starbucks permanent art collections this is the first time the artist has displayed her work on two network TV stations at the same time. Moma was inspired during the 2020 elections to develop this piece of art. The “Vote”piece was developed to create a collage that would stimulate the audience or viewer to take a stand, empower them to choose to have a voice during the elections, to VOTE. “ I strongly believe “a choice” is better than “no choice” at all, stated Moma.
Tanzanian-Nigerian Marryam Moma is a visual artist who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the Tyler School of Art, Temple University in Philadelphia. Moma melds the palette of repurposed hand-cut pieces, paper, and media together into fresh, layered imagery with new associations. Deconstructing images, then re-integrating them to create something new, is an intuitive and ongoing visual experiment where color, texture, balance, shape, and space come into play.
Moma is enthralled by the creative works of Lorna Simpson, Deborah Roberts, re-discovered and fell in love with Wangechi Mutus’ collage and mixed media art. Moma uses collage to explore the space where spirituality, gender, race and identity, and sexuality intersect. She celebrates the human form and reinforces ideas about individuality and self-love. The clarity, discipline, and execution of Momas work reflects applied strengths from a formal education in architecture.
“I am thrilled about this piece being featured in Bel Air S1. I absolutely loved Fresh Prince of Bel Air as a child, growing up in Africa. To have my work featured in the remake is a dream come true! I love that the show is centered around an upper-class black family, speaks to ideals about Black legacy, togetherness, familial bonds, and revolves around the family's lives, as they juggle several personal and sociopolitical issues, said Moma”.
“I am thrilled about this piece being featured in Black-ish, especially because the show is centered around an upper-class black family, revolves around the family's lives, as they juggle several personal and sociopolitical issues, stated Moma.”
The “Vote” piece can be seen on Blackish Season 8, Episode 11 and Bel Air Season 1, Episode 109.
QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com. INFORMATION https://www.marryammoma.com/.
taroue brooks
Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
VISUAL ARTIST SHOWCASES WORK IN TV HIT SHOW
“BEL-AIR AND BLACK-ISH”
Tanzanian-Nigerian Marryam Moma is excited to share her new piece “Vote” with the world of entertainment. Although Momas work has been featured in Mirosoft and Starbucks permanent art collections this is the first time the artist has displayed her work on two network TV stations at the same time. Moma was inspired during the 2020 elections to develop this piece of art. The “Vote”piece was developed to create a collage that would stimulate the audience or viewer to take a stand, empower them to choose to have a voice during the elections, to VOTE. “ I strongly believe “a choice” is better than “no choice” at all, stated Moma.
Tanzanian-Nigerian Marryam Moma is a visual artist who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the Tyler School of Art, Temple University in Philadelphia. Moma melds the palette of repurposed hand-cut pieces, paper, and media together into fresh, layered imagery with new associations. Deconstructing images, then re-integrating them to create something new, is an intuitive and ongoing visual experiment where color, texture, balance, shape, and space come into play.
Moma is enthralled by the creative works of Lorna Simpson, Deborah Roberts, re-discovered and fell in love with Wangechi Mutus’ collage and mixed media art. Moma uses collage to explore the space where spirituality, gender, race and identity, and sexuality intersect. She celebrates the human form and reinforces ideas about individuality and self-love. The clarity, discipline, and execution of Momas work reflects applied strengths from a formal education in architecture.
“I am thrilled about this piece being featured in Bel Air S1. I absolutely loved Fresh Prince of Bel Air as a child, growing up in Africa. To have my work featured in the remake is a dream come true! I love that the show is centered around an upper-class black family, speaks to ideals about Black legacy, togetherness, familial bonds, and revolves around the family's lives, as they juggle several personal and sociopolitical issues, said Moma”.
“I am thrilled about this piece being featured in Black-ish, especially because the show is centered around an upper-class black family, revolves around the family's lives, as they juggle several personal and sociopolitical issues, stated Moma.”
The “Vote” piece can be seen on Blackish Season 8, Episode 11 and Bel Air Season 1, Episode 109.
QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com. INFORMATION https://www.marryammoma.com/.
taroue brooks
Taylor and Brooks
+1 202-431-1119
email us here