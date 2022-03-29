Group Captain (ret’d) Robert Daisley invitation to attend Air Mission Planning & Support Conference in just one week

SMi reports: Chairman Group Captain (ret’d) Robert Daisley for Air Mission Planning & Support Conference invites experts to join the conference in London, UK

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With only one week remaining, SMi Group is delighted to publish an invitation letter for SMi’s 13th Annual Air Mission Planning & Support Conference, taking place on the 6th and 7th April 2022 in London, UK from the conference chairman.

The Air Mission Planning 2022 Conference theme is enhancing air power through effective mission management systems.

Operating in the information warfare age brings its own unique opportunities and challenges, as nations seek to enhance air power, while guarding against potential vulnerabilities and managing unprecedented volumes of data. This meeting will provide a stage to discuss new and innovative systems, and efforts to upgrade, modernise and improve existing platforms, as allied air forces continue to seek the operational edge.

Interested parties can register at: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2 - with only one week remaining, individuals who are interested are being encouraged to secure their attendance before registrations close.

Conference Chairman Group Captain (ret’d) Robert Daisley, Independent Consultant & Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command cordially invites delegates to be a part of the 13th Annual Air Mission Planning Conference, an excerpt from his invitation letter includes:

“I am delighted to welcome you to SMi Group’s 13th Air Mission Planning Conference. After two years as an online virtual live event, I am particularly pleased that we will be back in London, UK on the 6th and 7th April 2022. Although the organisers and participants ensured that the virtual conferences were very fulfilling, there is no substitute to attending in person. The ability to exchange ideas face to face with experts and networking opportunities are of course invaluable.

Although the established title of this event is Air Mission Planning & Support, this does not fully describe the breadth of the conference. I anticipate learning more of multi-domain integration, sensor fusion and the execution of contemporary Joint operations and more. I particularly enjoy the question-and-answer sessions with representatives from the military and industry alike, which allow you the opportunity to drive the debates as well.”

Attendees who attend will stand the chance to gain:

• An unrivalled opportunity to hear from senior military leaders and end users discussing a wide range of topics including multi-domain command and control, data management software and enhancing connectivity

• Develop an understanding of the latest developments in air mission planning and wider operational support, with advances in software and technology being incorporated into 5th generation air platforms

• The opportunity for unparalleled networking, with allocated time for speakers and delegates to discuss their latest work, and dedicated panel discussions in which to collaborate with subject matter experts

• Return from the conference with new and innovative ideas on how to enhance air power and optimise your use of battle-winning technology to overcome modern threats

To download the latest brochure, please visit: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2

With only one week left to go, interested delegates are encouraged to register their attendance at: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems and Sponsored by Airbus

For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or e-mail smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries or a press pass contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.uk

SMi’s 13th Annual Air Mission Planning & Support Conference

6-7 April 2022

London, UK

#AMP2022

http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2

--- ENDS ---

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk