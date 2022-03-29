Fluid Transfer System Market Forecasts and Growth, Scope, Application Information, Product, and Competitive Landscape

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for premium vehicles and growing adoption of after-treatment devices in diesel engines is driving growth of the fluid transfer system market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fluid Transfer System Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Fluid Transfer System Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Fluid Transfer System Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Fluid Transfer System Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Fluid Transfer System Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The fluid transfer system market size is expected to reach USD 28.48 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving revenue growth of the fluid transfer system market are increasing demand for premium vehicles, implementation of more stringent fuel emission and tailpipe exhaust regulations, and stringent norms regarding CO2.

Fluid transfer systems are commonly used in manufacturing, shipping, automotive, and aerospace industries. These systems are incorporated into machines or can also be used independently. Some common components of fluid transfer systems are hoses, pipes, valves, and accessory loading equipment. These systems are used in automobiles for air conditioning, fuel injection, and engine cooling. Growing adoption of Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) in diesel engines, along with rise in vehicle production and demand are some other key factors driving market growth.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Fluid Transfer System Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Fluid Transfer System market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Fluid Transfer System market players.

Key players in the market include Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In May 2020, Puck Enterprises, which is a producer of liquid transfer equipment, announced completion of the acquisition of Coupling & Accessories Inc., which is a company producing hose connection and fittings in the US. The acquisition provides Puck Enterprises capability to develop more innovative solutions and offer an enhanced product line to its customers in the liquid transfer industry. Also, the acquisition offers Puck Enterprises and its subsidiary firm, BullDog Hose Company, improved control over their product offerings.

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) is a cost-effective fuel-efficient technology used to reduce emissions from diesel engines. All heavy-duty diesel truck engines manufactured after 1 January 2020 are required to meet the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emission standard. The standard is very stringent, and aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) to near-zero levels. SCR can reduce nitrogen oxide emissions up to 90% while reducing hydrocarbon (HC) and carbon monoxide emissions by 50–90% and particulate matter (PM) emissions by 30–50%.

Rubber hoses are commonly used for fluid transfer and are designed for specific fluid, pressure, and temperature ranges and are available in a variety of specifications. Rubber hoses have capability of resisting erosive wear better than steel pipes in certain applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fluid transfer system market on the basis of equipment type, type, application, material, and region:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

AC lines

Air suspension lines

SCR lines

Brake lines

DPF lines

Fuel lines

Turbo coolant lines

Transmission oil cooling lines

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hoses

Tubing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Mild Hybrid Vehicles

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Rubber

Nylon

Steel

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Norway

Italy

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Fluid Transfer System Report:-

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape.

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies.

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Fluid Transfer System Market .

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate.

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Fluid Transfer System Market.

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere.

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Fluid Transfer System Market.

