Lazar Schwartz & Jones, Leading Hudson Valley Family and Matrimonial Law Firm Expands, Adding Brett Jones as Partner
Mediation remains an under-utilized resource. Couples headed for divorce often see litigation as inevitable, when collaboration or mediation might instead offer lasting benefits...”HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the Hudson Valley’s most accomplished law firms, Lazar & Schwartz, announced that Brett Jones has been appointed as partner to the firm, which will be known as Lazar Schwartz & Jones, LLP going forward.
Founded more than 35 years ago, Lazar & Schwartz has specialized in the practice of family and matrimonial law since its inception, earning a reputation as compassionate and extremely effective advocates for clients facing divorce, as well as issues of custody and visitation, child support, or adoption and paternity. Though known as tough litigators who protect their clients’ interests in difficult divorce proceedings, attorneys at Lazar Schwartz & Jones offer three distinct ways to reach a resolution that can be most advantageous for a divorcing couple and their children depending on specific circumstances. These varied approaches to divorce resolution include Litigation, Collaboration and Mediation.
Brett Jones joined Lazar & Schwartz in 2011 after working for one of Dutchess County’s most respected matrimonial lawyers for more than 10 years at Satz and Kirshon, P.C. and then at VanDeWater LLP. Ms. Jones earned her B.A. degree from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY in 1996 and her Juris Doctor (JD) from Albany Law School in 1999. She was admitted to practice in New York State in 2000. Her current affiliations include the New York State Bar Association, the Dutchess County Bar Association and the Hudson Valley Collaborative Divorce & Dispute Resolution Association, for which she serves as Co-Chair.
Known for offering thorough and thoughtful guidance throughout the divorce process, Brett Jones has successfully handled thousands of diverse matrimonial and family matters during her more than 22-year career, ranging from litigation involving complicated real estate assets and business interests of high net-worth clients, to clients with more modest finances. She has expertise in both pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements. Additionally, she has broad experience in collaborative practice, negotiating out-of-court settlements, and mediation.
Ms. Jones indicated that she is particularly interested in expanding the collaborative and mediation practice at Lazar Schwartz & Jones. “Mediation remains an under-utilized resource,” Ms. Jones commented. “Couples headed for divorce often see litigation as inevitable, when collaboration or mediation might instead offer lasting benefits for relationships with children involved, along with other benefits. Collaboration or mediation can be more cost-effective than litigation and can impact long-term solutions in a productive and lasting way.”
Lazar Schwartz & Jones, which has seen client inquiries increase substantially during the pandemic, plans expansion and is currently seeking new lawyers.
About Lazar Schwartz & Jones
Based in Hopewell Junction, New York, Lazar Schwartz & Jones is among the Hudson Valley’s most accomplished law firms focused on family and matrimonial law. For nearly 40 years, the firm has provided skilled counsel to clients facing divorce, successfully resolving thousands of cases by offering diverse approaches including litigation, collaboration and mediation. The firm’s attorneys work to resolve disputes respectfully and achieve positive and peaceful family reorganization, even as they remain fearless in defending their clients’ interests. Lazar Schwartz & Jones also handles issues of custody and visitation, child support, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, adoption, paternity, and estate planning. More information is available at www.lazarandschwartz.com.
