Perrin Conferences to Host Virtual Class Action Litigation Conference
Top attorneys and experts to discuss class action trends in litigation, discovery and global resolution.
Class action lawsuits are an integral and evolving part of litigation. This conference will help provide the tools you need to effectively litigate these complex cases.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, will host a virtual Class Action Litigation Conference on April 26, 2022.
This year’s agenda features topics including current trends in consumer class action litigation and discovery, best options for global resolution, and recent supreme court decisions.
“Class action lawsuits are an integral and evolving part of litigation. This conference will help provide the tools you need to effectively litigate these complex cases,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Speakers at the conference include:
• Wystan M. Ackerman, Esq., Robinson & Cole, LLP, Hartford, CT
• Matthew D. Berkowitz, Esq., Carr Maloney P.C., Washington, DC
• Sam Dolce, Esq., Milestone, Buffalo, NY
• James A. Francis, Esq., Francis Mailman Soumilas, P.C., Philadelphia, PA
• Julie Green, Senior Vice President of Operations, CPT Group, Inc., Irvine, CA
• Steven A. Hart, Esq., Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, Chicago, IL
• Joshua D. Lee, Esq., Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, Chicago, IL
• D. Todd Mathews, Esq., Bailey Glasser, Webster Groves, MO
• Benjamin S. McIntosh, Esq., Brown & James, St. Louis, MO
• Archis A. Parasharami, Esq., Mayer Brown, Washington, DC
• Alexander M. Wilder, JD, CPCU, Manager-Architects/Engineers & Miscellaneous Errors and Omissions, Markel, New York, NY
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
