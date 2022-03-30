Must High-Tech Expo announces Smart Cars Day event to explore the Connected Car Trends and Innovations in 2022.
We organize Smart Cars Day event to bring together players, professionals... from across the Automotive ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations.
We are proud today to announce that in 3 months, we succeeded to attract more than 5000 high-tech professionals to our platform.”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of connectivity and the promising combination of 5G and AI, digitalisation and digital ID with Biometrics , the last decades intensive R&D research in energy and automotive industries to develop sustainable battery started to pay off and other technologies are transforming the automotive value chain, user experience and services. In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in connected cars to help our high-tech community to address their biggest problems, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from technologies to unleash connected car services to use cases.
— Said Hanene Maupas, Must CEO.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Smart Car industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page.
https://www.linkedin.com/events/6854711648201019392/
The livestream is hosted by Must High-Tech Expo, a digital venue and B2B Metaverse Platform that aims to be the first global, effective, and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain.
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.
@Must High tech Expo
Must High-Tech Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the hightech value chain. It is an an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform to manage high-tech ecosystem, community, and host events. Our AI powered metaverse platform offers an immersive experience to your audience.
Smart Car Day livestream event Apr 6, 2022,