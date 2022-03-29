Laboratory Informatics Market Surveying Report, Industry Size, Future Trends, Top Key Vendor, Analysis Report To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Laboratory Informatics Market Size – USD 2.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Laboratory Informatics Market exhibits comprehensive information that is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists during the decade 2020-2028. On the basis of historical data, Laboratory Informatics Market report provides key segments and their sub-segments, revenue and demand & supply data. Considering technological breakthroughs of the market Laboratory Informatics Market is likely to appear as a commendable platform for emerging Laboratory Informatics Market investors.

The global laboratory informatics market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Laboratory informatics market revenue growth is expected to be continued to be driven by factors including rising need for more cost-effective laboratory automation solutions and increasing adoption of laboratory information management systems in bio-banks or bio-repositories. In addition, constantly evolving technological advancements in software solutions for laboratory informatics and rising need to comply with regulatory standards are other major factors expected to boost revenue growth of the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.

Top key vendors in Laboratory Informatics Market include are: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., and Waters Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Among the components segments, services segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in 2020 due to rising demand for cost-efficient, secure, and reliable implementations. In addition, rising trend of outsourcing laboratory information management systems is expected to support revenue growth of the segment. Emergence of contract research organizations (CRO) with advanced resources and skilled professionals to carry out services is expected to result in increasing demand for outsourcing the services by large scale pharmaceutical companies.

Among the deployment segments, the cloud-based segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue growth rate during the forecast period. In the healthcare sector, emergence of cloud-based technology allows enterprises to be more responsive to consumer requirements, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment in the years to come. Cloud technology helps in storing large volumes of data remotely to enable free space of devices and facilitate data recovery depending on needs of the clients.

Among the solution segments, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) segment is expected to register comparatively faster revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing awareness regarding various advantages associated with use of laboratory informatics management systems.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory informatics market on the basis of component, deployment, solution, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web-hosted

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electronic Lab Notebooks

Laboratory Information Management Systems

Scientific Data Management Systems

Electronic Data Capture

Laboratory Execution Systems

Clinical Data Management Systems

Enterprise Content Management

Chromatography Data Systems

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Contract Research Organizations

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Petrochemical Refineries

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regional analysis segment covers all the regions in the world contributing towards the growth of the global laboratory informatics market . The section offers insights on the market size, volume, and value of each region for the forecasted period to help our clients find a better position in the global market. The competitive landscape section includes strategies followed by leading market players along with the in-depth case studies on how to overcome the challenges in the laboratory informatics market .

The Laboratory Informatics Market Report Includes:

Strategies for staying competitive in the market. Market Entry barriers.

Current Market Trends and Demand.

The main end-user sectors and consumption trends.

Top sectors of the Laboratory Informatics Market and their competitiveness

