Govt support solicited for Cần Giờ International Container Terminal

VIETNAM, March 29 -

Containers being loaded at the Tân Cảng- Cát Lái Port in HCM City. —VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Maritime Corporation has called on the Government and HCM City People’s Committee for support for its proposed construction of the Cần Giờ International Container Terminal.

Along with its subsidiary, Saigon Port, it has signed an agreement with global container transporter Mediterranean Shipping Company for building infrastructure and offering logistics services at the port.

The US$850 million port to be built on an area of 570 hectares can handle giant container ships of up to 250,000 DWT.

VIMC estimates the wharf will have a length of 6.8 kilometres and the terminal to be able to handle 15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

It is expected that Saigon Port will turn into a leading seaport and logistics service centre capable of serving imports, exports and transhipment of goods. — VNS