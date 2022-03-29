Rage Fan DFS - Decentralised Sports platform enables multiple crypto tokens to play fantasy sports
"After launching fan cheer squad NFTs for Cricket, this new feature is set to revolutionise the crypto sports fans" says Marketing team at RAGE FANCHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rage fan DFS app is providing a unique and absolute fan-first decentralised experience to the users by empowering them to play fantasy sports on blockchain. Rage fan aims to bring transparency to fantasy sports through the blockchain. Users are in charge of the community governance, with voting power granted to them through the ownership of the platform's native $RAGE token.
The journey of the platform started with $RAGE & $PRAGE tokens which can be used to participate in the fantasy sports contests on Polygon Network. The app supports top rated tournaments in Cricket, Football and Basketball. Both crypto users and newbies showed avid interest to participate in fantasy sports via crypto. The DFS platform uses a non-custodial wallet which gives complete control to users over their wallet.
Vikram Bhushan, CEO of Hypersign protocol quoted " Fantasy sports are becoming a new craze in P2E games. We are excited and thankful to Ragefan for integrating HID in their new fantasy sports section. This will surely going to boost HID utility in coming future"
Rage Fan has partnered with several projects which run on polygon blockchain and brought their token on the DFS platform as a play token for fantasy sports. Rage Fan is in continuous effort in launching new and popular tokens on the platform. Tokens apart from $Rage and $Prage are $UFARM(Unifarm), $SX(SX Network), $WMATIC(Wrapped Matic), $Route, $Razor, $Unilend, $Nord, $Dfyn, $GameFi & $USDC(USD Coin).
Speaking on partnering with Rage Fan, Tarusha Mittal, COO & Co-Founder, UniFarm said, "We are delighted to have partnered with RAGE FAN. UniFarm has pioneered the token farming pool model by partnering with over 100+ DeFi projects for our cohorts and with this collaboration, $UFARM token gains additional utility as an official currency in the RAGE FAN play-to-earn community and becomes a medium of exchange on gaming, NFT & dApp marketplace.”
This is a crucial initiative to the fantasy users, giving them complete power to play with any Polygon chain supported token on RAGE FAN DFS app creating the ultimate supremacy for fan engagement. Surely this is great news for the crypto community as well as sports fans.
Mr Satheesh Ananthsubramaniam, CEO, Rage Fan said, “We are extremely happy to partner up with such projects who are aiming for a better visibility in the Indian markets. These partnerships will be mutually beneficial and a great opportunity for the crypto community. We are running a fee-less campaign for a year and also planning to share the platform fee with the projects. Rage Fan have once again garnered special attention, as we have introduced some fantasy and NFT based tournaments for the various on-going and upcoming sports leagues. Things are about to get interesting, as we are planning to bring in more tokens on the DFS.”
While the users play fantasy sports, they can also leverage the platform by playing other play 2 earn games on Scramble, another brainchild of Rage Fan.
About RageFan
RageFan is a fan-first decentralized sports platform that elevates Gaming Experience for Sports Fans. RageFan has also launched Scramble, which is a multi chain, multitoken platform for digital assets, gaming and learning app.Scramble has 25+ hyper-casual games to participate, win and earn tokens. Scramble is also an innovative Marketing tool for on-chain projects to acquire & engage their customers by organizing Token and NFT virtual hunts, and offers In-App advertising for marketing promotions.
