Rage.Fan launches limited edition Olympian NFT Mints to commemorate the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

RageFan Limited Edition Olympian NFT Mint

RageFan

Rage.Fan sets aside USD 150,000 worth tokens as reward pool to be won by the NFT holders

The Olympics collection will enable citizens across the globe to collect the NFT of their country and serve as a permanent celebration of their country's achievement stored on the public blockchain”
— Satheesh Ananth, Founder & CEO, Rage.Fan
CHENNAI, INDIA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rage.Fan, a fan-first decentralized sports platform, launches their limited edition Olympian NFT collection to commemorate the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. The NFTs is a tribute to immortalize the dedication of athletes representing their countries in the 2021 Olympics. There will be 80+ countries on the farm for the users to mint.

The Olympian NFTs are available exclusively on Rage.Fan’s perpetual Stake and Mint platform. These limited NFTs can be collected by staking $Rage, $IBY, $XCAD. To celebrate this significant milestone, Rage.Fan has set aside USD 150,000 worth tokens to award these NFT holders.

The Rage.Fan stake and mint platform has gamified Staking and APYs with NFTs earning rewards based on outcomes in sports events. The platform is available on a monthly subscription model for crypto projects that want to enable additional utility for their tokens.

Rage.Fan has already launched their collection of Sports NFTs for Tennis, EURO 2020, Basketball. Its customers include Roseon Finance, 1MILLION NFTS, Polkarare, iBet You, XCAD Network, Crypto Puzzles that have launched staking programs for their token holders using the Rage.Fan stake and mint platform.

On the company’s recent launch, Rage.Fan CEO Satheesh Ananthasubramanian said, “This launch is particularly close to my heart as the Olympics collection will not only enable citizens across the globe to collect their country’s NFT but also give them a chance to win rewards each time their country finishes on the podium. I believe that this will serve as a permanent celebration of the country's achievements through the digital representations stored on the public blockchain.”

Rage.Fan is also in discussion with brands to give access to Sports fans through NFTs. This space is poised for some exciting news in the next few months.

About Rage.Fan
Rage.Fan is a fan-first decentralized sports platform offering NFT Staking, Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), and Scramble App. Its Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform covers Football, Cricket, and Basketball for fantasy sports players. Scramble is an Augmented Reality (AR) based NFT & Token Hunt App, where users hunt $Rage and other tokens for free anywhere in the world. It brings out a unique and engaging coin capture experience in addition to traditional airdrops. Rage.Fan will also host a Sports Oracle, offering reliable secure off-chain sports data.

