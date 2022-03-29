Still Trying to Bring Color to Motorsports
Denise Meridith Consultants and BWG Racing held Future for Kids events, like this November 2019 tour, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, for many years.
The Avery Brothers, here at Phoenix Raceway in 2022, run BWG Racing to introduce more diverse populations to motorsports.
Denise Meridith Consultants Inc and Brothers & White Guys Racing are helping more women and people of color learn and love motorsports.
BWG Racing works to enhance diversity in motorsports through engagement events. We have hosted youth events over the years to introduce a diversified generation to the joy of being a racing fan.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who has been to a NASCAR Chase race in person can be thrilled and overwhelmed by all the colors—cars, drivers’ uniforms, concessions, stands all covered with bright, colorful logos. Most know, however, that the history of NASCAR lacks the inclusion of people of color. This problem received attention in 2020, when civil injustice, social and economic inequality, racial harassment incidents, combined with the Talladega noose controversy made the headlines. Besides prohibiting Confederate flags and increased integration of pit crews, however, there does not seem to have been much progress made in increasing the diversity of drivers, owners, front office executives, or fans. But there are some organizations and fans, whom with little support or sponsorship, are continuing to try to introduce people of color to the joys and benefits of motorsports in Arizona.
For instance, since 2002, Denise Meridith, a well-known business and community leader in Phoenix, Arizona, had been organizing events at Phoenix Raceway for the community. Thousands of children, business leaders and professional photographers have learned to love motorsports by attending her three events—Future Fan Days (for youth 6-18 years old), Doing Business with NASCAR (for business owners and community leaders), and Photographers of Color (a program designed for professional photographers from throughout the US by Hassan Abdul-Kareem). Community members looked forward to these programs. The wide variety of participating groups included Future for Kids, Arizona Special Olympics, Science Prep Academy, 100 Black Men, Vietnam War Veterans, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Phoenix Suns, ASU, Arizona Cardinals, Valley police and fire departments, and many others.
These efforts of Denise Meridith Consultants Inc. (DMCI) were supported and sponsored by previous Phoenix Raceway CEO Bryan Sperber and his successor—the first woman CEO of a NASCAR track—Julie Giese, as well as local businesses, individuals, and non-profits. Prior to the pandemic, Denise Meridith Consultants Inc’s and its partners’ involvement with community programs at the track were abruptly cancelled.
“After the George Floyd murder protests, we thought that the programs we had developed, which were successfully bringing diverse groups together as well as attracting new fan bases and businesses, might be expanded,” said Meridith. “We were shocked when NASCAR ended these popular and successful, locally-managed programs,” said Meridith.
But community people, who remained motorsports fans, decided to continue the campaign to educate and create new fans. A group of brothers, who have been travelling from back East to races at Phoenix Raceway since the 1990’s, have their own group—Brothers and White Guys (BWG) Racing, and were volunteers for DMCI’s Future for Kids events for many years, hosted their own tailgate party in Avondale on March 12, 2022.
“BWG Racing works to enhance diversity in motorsports through engagement events,” said Dale Avery, COO of BWG. “I, my brothers Larry, Felton and David, and my nephew Michael, have hosted youth events over the years to introduce a diversified generation to the joy of being a racing fan, as well as the endless possibilities for career opportunities.”
At the March 2022 event, BWG Racing partnered with DMCI and Pat Gillum, CEO of The Sisterhood Extravaganza (https://www.sisterhoodextravaganza.org), to bring young women to the Xfinity Race. In addition to the tailgate with BWG Board members, the event included a tour of the infield pits, and introductions to race team personnel and staff.
“Exposing the Sisterhood Youth group to NASCAR was a life-changing experience for the young ladies, “ said Gillum. “They had an opportunity to receive a tour of the racetrack and infield experience from the Avery brothers of the BWG race club. The girls left informed and inspired to know that there is nothing to impossible for them to achieve.”
The demographics of the US are changing quickly and dramatically. Motorsports has made progress in attracting female fans, and NASCAR has been successful hire former football players for pit crew members. But participation of women and people of color in competition, ownership, media, and management remains miniscule. To generate the future investors, fanbase, suppliers and drivers needed to maintain this exciting spectator sport, DMCI, BWG and other grassroots groups need support from corporate sponsors, suppliers, hospitality groups and local governments, who benefit from motorsports. Those interested in helping should contact denisemeridithconsultants@cox.net.
