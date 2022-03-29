Artificial Blood Vessels Market Size, Current Trend, Competitive Landscape, Regional and Global Forecast to 2021 - 2027
artificial blood vessels market
the artificial blood vessels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-27.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing burden of aortic diseases is facilitating the artificial blood vessels market growth across the globe. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, nearly 9,904 deaths were caused due to aortic aneurysms or aortic dissections. Moreover, around 59% of deaths due to the aortic aneurysm or aortic dissection happen among men. Furthermore, some other factors boosting the market growth in the country include the high adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures, availability of reimbursements, rapid increase in the geriatric population, and high replacement rates of blood vessels.
Request for full report- https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=17974
The recent COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the healthcare industry with the emergence of SARS-COV-2. As of March 16, 2021, there have been almost 121 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The disease has impacted more than 210 countries and territories, with the United States confirming around one-fifth of all global cases. With this huge surge in the covid cases, the demand for artificial blood vessels has also witnessed an uptick as COVID-19 patients as more at a higher risk of aortic disease or any kidney problems.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Artificial Blood Vessels Analysis, 2020”, the artificial blood vessels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-27F. , A large number of ongoing research activities in this field, rising government and public-private investments, and various advantages associated with the implementation of artificial blood vessels such as favorable reimbursement policies, prevention of blood coagulation when in contact with blood, and high resistance to some infections coupled with the healing, contracting, and the ability to secrete byproducts same as that of natural blood vessels are some of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of the market globally.
Download Free Sample of this Report- https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=17974
Based on the application, the market is fragmented into aortic disease, peripheral artery disease, and hemodialysis. The aortic disease segment accounted for a considerable share in 2020 and is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of aortic diseases which may cause damage to the aorta. However, the hemodialysis segment is also expected to grow considerably during the projected timeframe owing to the increase in the number of people suffering from chronic kidney disease.
Hospital Segment to Witness Robust growth
Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, cardiac catheterization laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment had the highest revenue and CAGR growth in the analyzed period owing to the increasing construction of hospitals and a surge in the number of heart surgeries in the hospital setting. However, ambulatory surgical centers are also likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
North America to Grab Lion’s Share, and witnessed Explicit Growth
Based on the region, North America dominated the global artificial blood vessels market in 2020. The region is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period 2021-27 owing to the presence of well-established market players and frequent product launches in the region. North America is expected to skyrocket with a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period owing, as stated in UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Artificial Blood Vessels Market Analysis, 2020”.
Request To Download Sample of this Strategic Report- https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=17974
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the Artificial Blood Vessels Market include B. Braun Melsungen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical Incorporated, Medtronic, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, W. L. Gore and Associates, Jotec GmbH, Humacyte Inc., Techshot Inc., among others. The players are focused on launching products for gaining customers' traction and expanding their geographical reach to get a competitive edge in the industry.
“Global Artificial Blood Vessels Market Analysis, 2020” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for artificial blood vessels providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Polymer Type (Polydioxanone, Elastomer, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Others)
2. By Application (Aortic Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease, and Hemodialysis)
3. By End-Users (Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others)
4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
5. By Company (B. Braun Melsungen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical Incorporated, Medtronic, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, W. L. Gore and Associates, Jotec GmbH, Humacyte Inc., Techshot Inc., etc.)
Related Keywords:
Precision Medicine Market
Point-of-Care Testing Market
Key questions answered in the study:
1. What are the current and future trends of the artificial blood vessels industry?
2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of polymer type, application, and end-users?
3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?
4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the artificial blood vessels industry?
5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from artificial blood vessels firms across various regions?
About UnivDatos Market Insights
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.
Contact
UnivDatos Market Insights
Pawnendra Pawan
Client Development Lead
Ph: +91-7838604911
Email: pawnendra@univdatos.com
Website: https://univdatos.com/
Ankita Gupta
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
+91 97176 88269
email us here