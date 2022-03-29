SAP Announces Whole Entity OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 Conformance
SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software, announces the adoption of OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 throughout its organization.
SAP (NYSE:SAP)SAN FRANCISCO, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAP (NYSE:SAP), the market leader in enterprise application software, announces the adoption of OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 – the International Standard for open source license compliance – throughout its organization. This milestone marks the first time an enterprise application software company has undergone whole entity conformance, and it has significant implications for the overall maturity and effectiveness in this market space.
“Since open source is increasingly used by more and more industries, the OpenChain standard is an important part of SAP’s management of license compliance along the software supply chain,” said Peter Giese, Director of SAP Open Source Program Office. “OpenChain provides a common standard based on industry best-practices and thereby helps to establish trust and reliability among all the participants in software supply chains.”
“SAP has an astonishing reach in the global supply chain, with its customers involved in almost 90% of trade around the world,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “Their decision to not only adopt but to apply OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 throughout their organization is a key inflection point for the global supply chain. We are intertwined in our use of open source for shared infrastructure and platforms, and the more effective we become in its management, the more effective our overall supply chain will be. We are delighted to welcome SAP alongside entities such as Arm, Bosch and BlackBerry who have elected to undergo whole entity conformance, and alongside the hundreds of other entities applying OpenChain in narrower program scopes.”
About SAP
SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.
About the OpenChain Project
The OpenChain Project maintains the International Standard for open source license compliance. This allows companies of all sizes and in all sectors to adopt the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program. This is an open standard and all parties are welcome to engage with our community, to share their knowledge, and to contribute to the future of our standard.
About The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world’s top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.
The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage.
Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.
Shane Coughlan
OpenChain Project
+81 80-4035-8083
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn