Global Micro Spectrometers market to reach USD 649.3 million in 2028
Latest report on global Micro Spectrometers market is available marketresearchreports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Micro Spectrometers market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 325.4 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Micro Spectrometers market size will reach USD 649.3 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period.
There are two types of Micro spectrometers: chip type and modular type. Chip type Micro spectrometers held the largest market share with 58% in terms of volume in 2021, mainly used in Wearables, Cameras, Smart Phones, etc.
The modular type Micro spectrometers take a larger market share in terms of value in 2021, are mainly used by Environment, Medical, Automotive, and others.
For application, the market is segmented into Farming, Smart Buildings, Environment, Medical, Automotive, Wearables, Cameras, Smart Phones, and others. The application in Smart Phones and Wearables is expected to grow at a high speed in the future.
Micro spectrometers manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Hamamatsu Photonics, Ocean Insight, Viavi, Horiba, Si-Ware Systems, the Top 5 players accounting for about 61 percent of revenue market share in 2021.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6
Chip Type
Modular Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.
Farming
Smart Buildings
Environment
Medical
Automotive
Wearables
Cameras
Smart Phones
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
