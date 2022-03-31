Diversified Venture Holding a Portfolio of Business in Healthcare : Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH)

$GTVH Logo $GTVH Entertainment "EPIC RAVES" $GTVH Entertainment Show $GTVH Le Pragma Health and Wellness #CBD $GTVH subsidiary HyFrontier Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Growth & Diversified Venture Holding a Portfolio of Business in Healthcare, Wellness Products, Entertainment, Hydrogen Technology, CBD and more: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH)  Multiple Subsidiary Divisions in Diversified Business Sectors. Up to Date Financial Filings & Recent Engagement to Produce 3rd Party Research Report produced by a Top Ten Independent Research Firm High Quality CBD Extraction / White Label Product Development / Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) CBD Distribution & “First Mover” in multiple International Markets Consulting Agreement with Lelantos Holdings, Inc. Set for Upcoming Merger with ProConcept Marketing Group, Inc. Entertainment Division Organizes Exciting Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Concerts and Large Scale NYE Festival, Grows Record Label, Furthers Development of its Live Entertainment Virtual Reality Platform & Expansion to Live Stream Events HyGrO Hydrogen Water Technology to benefit Commercial Agriculture Operations Food & Beverage Division Marketing Multiple New Brands and Expanding Distribution Relationships. Golden Triangle Ventures , Inc. (OTC: GTVH) is a multifaceted company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors, with many additional projects that provide a beneficial synergy to the business within. In addition, GTVH provides a professional corporate advisory service in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The Company holds a portfolio of unique businesses, partnerships, projects and global business relationships that all provide a mutual and significant value added to the organization and its goals within.• Health Division Currently Focused on CBD and PPE MarketsGTVH owns Global Health Services which operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary under its health division. Global Health Services, LLC has a mission to provide solutions to different businesses in the health sector while maintaining the highest professional standards available. This GTVH division is currently doing business in the CBD space and in the Medical PPE space, which provides an array of products and services for individuals and businesses.The Company announced an LOI to acquire Le Pragma which is comprised of a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products with a strategic vision of becoming the CBD line of the future. GTVH is further developing its online portal which will position a multitude of verticals on a single platform for each market. This platform was built to become a "one-stop-shop" for the best products and services available in the space. The Company is working towards building this division into a Global Health business by developing a strong portfolio of unique products, services, businesses and assets that can provide a benefit to its marketplace. Completion of Restated OTC Markets Filings and Corporate UpdateOn March 24th GTVH announced that it had obtained Pink Current Information through the full restatement of all 11 financial statements that were issued from June 30, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021.Additionally, GTVH has re-engaged with Fundamental Research Corp., one of the largest issuer-paid independent stock market research firms in the world, to complete, disseminate and continually update its third-party research report. Furthermore, GTVH management is now working with several of its prior media and marketing providers to launch consistent CEO interviews that will broadcast the GTVH story on national and international television and reignite its digital advertisement program to showcase the vision and developments within the Company to a broader audience. Beyond this, to help further the fundamental goal of providing full transparency on developments within the business, GTVH is also working to launch an internal podcast that will regularly showcase interviews with different members, partners, consultants, advisors, and affiliates of Golden Triangle Ventures.Moving forward, GTVH is excited to have a larger and more visible platform to share further information on its advancements, partnerships, acquisitions and projects, as well as achievements throughout each of the divisions, companies and ventures within GTVH. In 2021, management was strongly focused on implementing the critical infrastructure to support its entire operation and it continues to hold the highest confidence in every project inside its family of businesses. GTVH has not only shown strong fundamental growth in the past 12 months, it has also achieved many goals and milestones that were planned the year prior. With a strong, organized, and auditable corporate charter now in place, the year ahead will be focused on substantiating each of its businesses and providing as much transparency as possible into every aspect of GTVH. ProConcept Marketing Group Announces Anticipated Merger with Lelantos Holdings and Consulting Agreement with Golden Triangle VenturesOn January 4th ProConcept Marketing Group (OTC PINK: PRMK) announced its pending reverse merger with Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (“Lelantos Holdings” or “Lelantos”) which had recently executed a consulting agreement with Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) to assist the company with an array of strategic advisory services.Lelantos is a professional corporate advisory company that seeks to acquire, purchase, and/or venture with established entities in strategic and emerging market sectors such as engineering, agricultural technology, and medical technology. The company is dedicated to joint venturing with or successfully transforming the entities it acquires at a speed and scale to sustain transformational impact over time to capture full potential. By relentlessly focusing on capability building and assembling winning leadership teams, Lelantos Holdings strives to ensure the right mechanisms are in place to make its entities capable of driving and sustaining this transformational impact.In addition to the anticipated merger with PRMK, Lelantos has formally initiated a long-term partnership with GTVH. The partnership is intended to assist the Company in its efforts to become publicly traded while also providing business advisory services for several different strategic projects. Lelantos Holdings, Inc. is managed and operated by the founders of Sonder Fulfillment, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of GTVH. As part of the agreement Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of GTVH, has joined the Board of Directors of Lelantos Holdings, alongside Lelantos President Nathan Puente and Vice President Joshua Weaver.Apart from the signing of the consulting agreement, Lelantos Holdings agreed to repay its initial $500,000 investment from GTVH in Q1 2022. This investment was used to capitalize the development of a large-scale agricultural refining operation in Michigan. 2021 Accomplishments and Plans for 2022On December 23rd GTVH announced the Company’s 2021 accomplishments and provided insight into some of the objectives for 2022.Global Health Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GTVH which operates under the company Health division and was formed with a vision to become a global health company. The company is developing a Health Portal to offer all health-related services and products within the business. A partnership with Sonder Fulfillment was formed to provide a support system and sales arm, with approval to represent and sell the Le Pragma product line which includes a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products. Global Health Services has a goal to provide support services to different health-related companies while building a portfolio of products and companies that can benefit the planet. With several distribution channels in place to support the sales and growth of the initial products and services in place, management has a plan to expand all aspects of Global Health Services in 2022.Lavish Entertainment is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GTVH which operates under the Entertainment division and has organized some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music (EDM) concerts in Las Vegas, including its most recent achievement, the organization Playa Playground Festival which was held in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve which showcased over 100 artists, 12 stages, and thousands of guests. The past 12 months have brought significant growth, fueled by the objectives it has accomplished. Another exciting accomplishment is the exclusive partnership with Positron to develop a fully immersive, live entertainment Virtual Reality platform to showcase entertainment in VR/AR. This platform is expected to be completed in 2022 and management believes in the possibilities of strong expansion opportunities within the partnership.One of which is a recently announced project development that GTVH has been working towards over the past year to quietly develop a Point of Sale (POS) system that can offer a unique benefit to venue owners, guests, staff and contractors that participate within any event. Lavish Entertainment believes the system being developed may provide a greater value than any system offered on the market today. The framework, processes, development plans and marketing strategies are now complete, and GTVH plans to move forward with protecting its IP and completing the development of the system.HyFrontier Technologies operates under the GTVH Technology division, which owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO," a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. In 2021 GTVH transitioned into a full development and manufacturing facility to achieve its goal of producing a commercially viable product that can provide value to small and large-scale agriculture farming operations. GTVH spent the past year strengthening its core technology and improving upon every aspect of its initial IP, including the advancement of its electronic control systems to increase its lifespan and performance. GTVH has produced the first four commercial test HyGrO units and studies are currently being conducted to substantiate the benefits and commercial viability of the technology before its initial launch. In 2022, GTVH anticipates further testing of the technology on post-harvest crops such as fruits and vegetables sold in retail outlets and will study the potential savings from the reduction of product spoilage. In addition, management plans to complete its full manufacturing plans and sales funnel to deploy HyGrO to the world, when ready.In 2021 Sonder Fulfillment joined the GTVH family and began focusing on emerging markets to expand its international footprint and further the GTVH vision of driving forward the most powerful cannabinoid products to the world. The year began with management signing an initial agreement with a distribution company in Mexico to develop CBD health and wellness products for distribution throughout the country. Sonder Fulfillment continues to work with companies such as Inner Bloom, also located in Mexico, as well as their Food and Drug Administration (COFEPRIS) to advance cannabinoid products across the globe and become a first mover in many “hard to penetrate” markets that have an opportunity to become some of the largest in the world.Sonder Fulfillment was also able to successfully enter the Japanese market in 2021 and has worked diligently to understand the stringent requirements to export cannabinoid products into Japan and has secured approval of CBN for export into the Japanese market.Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GTVH which has also secured a distribution channel and online platform for Le Pragma products that is backed by a large marketing team in the United Kingdom.Another exciting development during 2021 was the securing of a strategic relationship with GVB Biopharma, one of the industry’s largest and most well-respected cannabinoid manufacturers for the certification and distribution of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) products for worldwide distribution, especially into markets that only allow the import of pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products. This relationship has allowed Sonder Fulfillment the opportunity to secure one of the most stable and steady supply chains available in the market which will help expand the company’s revenue opportunities in 2022.Napa Wine Brands was acquired by GTVH in 2021 and operates under the Company’s Food & Beverage division. The company has a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands which are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s Wine Country. The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. was the first project to transpire under Napa Wine Brands which produces award-winning wines and locally grown and milled, single varietal extra virgin olive oils, and a variety of award-winning wine vinegars.. To help achieve the goal of supplying large volumes of Napa and Sonoma Valley wine that is either produced or sourced by The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co., GTVH hired a head winemaker who has a long pedigree of producing award winning wines for major Napa Valley wineries such as Silver Oak, Far Niente and others.GTVH extended its product line with the release of a 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon which originates from a small, highly coveted sub-region in the Napa Valley called "Oak Knoll." Furthering this goal is the development of “Delise” ( www.DeliseCellars.com ) which is a new line of sparkling wines, beginning with a wonderful Blanc de Blancs. The fruit to produce this wonderful sparkling wine is 100% Chardonnay coming from the highly coveted Northern California coastal regions of Sonoma and Mendocino counties and made by the company’s award-winning wine maker. 