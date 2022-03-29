International Artist Successfully Sells NFT Artwork Through Silent Auction
Famous Persian Actor Sina Mehrad with her sister (actress & filmmaker) successfully sold their NFT artwork through a silent auction
NFTs are no longer a up and coming trend, but are a stable way of doing business and are here to stay.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famous Persian Actor Sina Mehraad with her sister (actress & filmmaker) successfully sold their NFT artwork through a silent auction. The artwork which was titled "Illusion" depicts the tale of an artist siblings Sina & Sara in an epic illustration merge through two different worlds. Sara states “ I am very excited about the response and the interest there was in our art.” Sina Mehraad is first Iranian superstar who has created his artwork as an NFT. Sara has been involved in the NFT movement from early on and is developing her own line of NFTs that will be availiable soon.
— Sara Soheili
NFT stands for Non-fungible token. “Non-fungible” more or less means that it’s unique and can’t be replaced with something else. For example, a bitcoin is fungible at a very high level, most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like bitcoin or dogecoin, but its blockchain also supports these NFTs, which store extra information, that makes them work dif- ferently from, say, an ETH coin. It is worth noting that other blockchains can im- plement their own versions of NFTs. NFTs can really be anything digital (such as drawings, music, your brain downloaded and turned into an AI), but a lot of the current excitement is around using the tech to sell digital art.
Since NFTs use the same blockchain technology as some energy-hungry cryptocurrencies, NFTs are stored in digital wallets (though it is worth noting that the wallet does specifically have to be NFT-compatible). The value of some NFTs has been quite shocking someone paid almost $390,000 for a 50-second video by Grimes or the person who paid 6.6 million for a video by Beeple. Actually, one of Beeple’s pieces was auctioned at Christie’s and ended up selling for 69 million.
About the Artist, Sina Mehrad AKA Sina Soheili was born into an artist family with his father Saeed Soheili as well as his sibling Saed being famous names in Iranian cinema. He started amateur acting at age of 4 with a role in his father's film 'A MAN LIKE RAIN' and after “ NAKED NIGHT “ in (2001). Some years later at the age of 19, he made a comeback with stage acting in theater plays and movies in cinema before he shot to fame among TV audiences in the series ‘Father’ (2017) and ‘AGHAZADEH’ (2020). These two TV series created tremendous notoriety for the actor.
His sister, Sara Sheila has travelled around the world pursuing her passion for directing films and acting, she attended Acting and Cinema, Movies and she played in number one box office movies of 2012 and 2017 as “GASHTE ERSHAD 1 “ and “ GASHTE ERSHAD 2” . By making "Mwah" short film, she has shown her willingness to start film production and directing activities along with her acting. She won many awards for her short movie in international film festivals . According to Sara “ NFTs are no longer a up and coming trend, but are a stable way of doing business and are here to stay.”
To find out more about the NFT artwork you can find the link of the art work in Instagram's pages @sinamehraad and @iisoheili
