EVN inks non-Government guaranteed loan worth 80 million EUR with AFD

The signing ceremony of the credit facility agreement. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and the French Development Agency (AFD) on March 28 signed an agreement on a non-Government guaranteed loan worth 80 million euros (US$87.8 million) to implement the southern Việt Nam power distribution project invested by EVN's subsidiary - the Southern Power Corporation (EVN SPC).

The southern Việt Nam power distribution project comprises 33 sub-projects, located in Bến Tre, An Giang, Bình Thuận, Long An, Sóc Trăng, Trà Vinh, Cà Mau, Bình Phước, Đồng Nai, Đồng Tháp, Bạc Liêu, Kiên Giang provinces and Cần Thơ City.

These sub-projects are included in the electricity planning scheme for 2016-2025 with a vision towards 2035, approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The EVN SPC has approved feasibility reports of all the sub-projects. With combined investment capital of over VNĐ4.48 trillion ($195.9 million), the sub-projects are scheduled to be implemented from 2022 to 2024.

Dương Quang Thành, chairman of the EVN's Member Board, said the 80-million-euro loan was expected to help expand the southern power grid and facilitate the use of renewable energy sources that were developing strongly in southern provinces.

He highlighted the active cooperation and support of the AFD and European partners, which helped the EVN fulfil its role as the driving force of the domestic energy sector, thus contributing to the national energy transition programme.

In his remarks, Director of the AFD in Việt Nam Herve Conan said the power transmission project would help the EVN and Việt Nam achieve the target of low-carbon emissions and sustainable development, implement the Paris agreement on climate change and fulfil its commitment of net zero emissions by 2050 made at the 26th UN Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

The signing of the credit agreement would also pave the way for future cooperation between the EVN and the AFD, not only in the field of non-Government guaranteed finance but also at the EVN’s member companies, in electricity transmission and distribution.

The AFD was committed to helping the EVN upgrade its grid and infrastructure in a smarter, more flexible and modern fashion, he stressed.

Since 2000, the EVN and the AFD have maintained cooperation through guaranteed and non-Government guaranteed loans for electricity projects.

The AFD has so far committed some 350 million euros worth of non-Government guaranteed loans to the EVN.

Since 2017, AFD loans have played a part in the Vietnamese group’s investment, meeting requirements for electricity supply in socio-economic development. The AFD has led the way in providing direct loans for the EVN's power projects without government guarantee. — VNS